 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Royal Engagement Outfits Through the Years and What They Say About the Bride-to-Be
Spring Fashion
2018's Most Wearable Trends
Amazon
We Sincerely Can't Believe These 13 Coats Are From Amazon (All For Under $36)
Winter Fashion
How to Wear Leather Pants Like a Total Boss Babe — No Questions Asked
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Royal Engagement Outfits Through the Years and What They Say About the Bride-to-Be

What outfit goes with diamonds? The correct answer is, of course, "any outfit", but when you're a newly-engaged princess or princess-to-be and the first pictures of you and your engagement ring are going to be beamed around the world, the choice of outfit is key. Royal women have opted for all sorts of style choices over the years – and all give an insight into the character of the wearer. Let's break it down . . .

Princess Elizabeth, 1947
Princess Margaret, 1960
Princess Anne, 1973
Lady Diana Spencer, 1981
Sarah Ferguson, 1986
Sophie Rhys-Jones, 1999
Autumn Kelly, 2007
Kate Middleton, 2010
Zara Phillips, 2010
Meghan Markle, 2017
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsEngagement PhotosMeghan MarkleKate MiddletonPrincess DianaCelebrity Style
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's Bikinis Confirm She's Not the Matchy-Matchy Royal You Might Expect
by Sarah Wasilak
Prince William and Kate Middleton Relationship Timeline
The Royals
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Royal Road to Baby #3
by Allie Merriam
Prince William Wearing Velvet Loafers
Prince William
Prince William Followed in Kate Middleton's Footsteps When It Came to This Shoe
by Marina Liao
Kate Middleton With Little Boy at Portobello Trust Dec. 2017
Kate Middleton
This Little Kid Is So Cool, Kate Middleton Doesn't Even Know How to Deal With It
by Brittney Stephens
Victoria Beckham Sexiest Dresses
Victoria Beckham
It's Easy to Spot the Theme Among Victoria Beckham's Best Dresses — They're All Devastatingly Sexy
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds