Royal Engagement Outfits
Royal Engagement Outfits Through the Years and What They Say About the Bride-to-Be
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Royal Engagement Outfits Through the Years and What They Say About the Bride-to-Be
What outfit goes with diamonds? The correct answer is, of course, "any outfit", but when you're a newly-engaged princess or princess-to-be and the first pictures of you and your engagement ring are going to be beamed around the world, the choice of outfit is key. Royal women have opted for all sorts of style choices over the years – and all give an insight into the character of the wearer. Let's break it down . . .
0previous images
-21more images