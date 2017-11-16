How to Dress Like the Royal Family: Christmas Sweater Edition

It's about to be socially acceptable to wear ugly Christmas sweaters to work, out at night, and, of course, to your annual holiday party. If you're in need of a little inspiration this season, we've got you covered, and it's all thanks to the royal family.

We know what you're thinking: the British royal family doesn't wear ugly anything, let alone ugly Christmas sweaters (or jumpers, as they're called across the pond). But you're wrong . . . well, sort of. Last year, Madame Tussauds in London unveiled festive wax figures of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry — for a good cause, the Save the Children Foundation — and they were donning ugly Christmas sweaters.

Queen Elizabeth II's jumper was green, with a corgi wearing a crown on it, which is just so appropriate, based on her love of corgis. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge donned a two-headed sweater that had a lot going on, including gingerbread, Christmas tree, and nutcracker designs. Prince Harry's sweater was a little more simple, with a penguin in the middle and snow falling from the top.

Now, we've taken it a step further by rounding up current sweater options you can wear this holiday season that are similar to those of the royal (wax) family, so you can feel not only cheery and merry this year, but also like a king or queen. Cheers!