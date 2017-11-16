 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
How to Dress Like the Royal Family: Christmas Sweater Edition
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
How to Dress Like the Royal Family: Christmas Sweater Edition

It's about to be socially acceptable to wear ugly Christmas sweaters to work, out at night, and, of course, to your annual holiday party. If you're in need of a little inspiration this season, we've got you covered, and it's all thanks to the royal family.

We know what you're thinking: the British royal family doesn't wear ugly anything, let alone ugly Christmas sweaters (or jumpers, as they're called across the pond). But you're wrong . . . well, sort of. Last year, Madame Tussauds in London unveiled festive wax figures of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry — for a good cause, the Save the Children Foundation — and they were donning ugly Christmas sweaters.

Queen Elizabeth II's jumper was green, with a corgi wearing a crown on it, which is just so appropriate, based on her love of corgis. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge donned a two-headed sweater that had a lot going on, including gingerbread, Christmas tree, and nutcracker designs. Prince Harry's sweater was a little more simple, with a penguin in the middle and snow falling from the top.

Now, we've taken it a step further by rounding up current sweater options you can wear this holiday season that are similar to those of the royal (wax) family, so you can feel not only cheery and merry this year, but also like a king or queen. Cheers!

"This Is My Corgi" Sweater
$28
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Sweaters
Women's Love By Design Festive Reindeer Sweater
$29.90
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Sweaters
"Corgi Cuddles" Sweatshirt
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Shineflow "Dachshund Through the Snow" Sweater
$28
from amazon.com
Buy Now
It's Our Time
IT S OUR TIME Two Person Ugly Christmas Sweater-Juniors
$39
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more It's Our Time Teen Girls' Sweaters
Hubby and Wifey Matching Sweatshirts
$46
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Mickey Mouse Fair Isle Sweater
$69
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Sweaters
It's Our Time
IT S OUR TIME Two Person Ugly Christmas Sweater-Juniors
$39
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more It's Our Time Teen Girls' Sweaters
Tacky Ugly Twins Couple Sweater
$100
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Blizzard Bay Penguin Santa Christmas Sweater
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Sweaters
33 Degrees Men's Ugly Holiday Cow In Xmas Sweater - 33 Degrees Green
$39.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Sweaters
Chums
Holiday Chilly Knit Sweater
$80
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Chums Sweaters
Camii Mia Funny Xmas Pullover Sweater
$28
from amazon.com
Buy Now
"This Is My Corgi" Sweater
Love by Design Festive Reindeer Sweater
"Corgi Cuddles" Sweatshirt
"Dachshund Through the Snow" Sweater
Naughty and Nice Two-Person Christmas Sweater
Hubby and Wifey Matching Sweatshirts
Mickey Mouse Fair Isle Sweater
Elf and Santa Two-Person Ugly Christmas Sweater
Tacky Ugly Twins Couple Sweater
Penguin Santa Christmas Sweater
Green Holiday Cow in Xmas Sweater
Chums Holiday Chilly Knit Sweater
Camii Mia Funny Xmas Pullover Sweater
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For MenGifts For WomenThe British RoyalsHoliday Fashion
Shop Story
Read Story
"This Is My Corgi" Sweater
from etsy.com
$28
Nordstrom
Women's Love By Design Festive Reindeer Sweater
from Nordstrom
$29.90
"Corgi Cuddles" Sweatshirt
from etsy.com
$25
Shineflow "Dachshund Through the Snow" Sweater
from amazon.com
$28
It's Our Time
IT S OUR TIME Two Person Ugly Christmas Sweater-Juniors
from JCPenney
$39
Hubby and Wifey Matching Sweatshirts
from etsy.com
$46
Urban Outfitters
Mickey Mouse Fair Isle Sweater
from Urban Outfitters
$69
It's Our Time
IT S OUR TIME Two Person Ugly Christmas Sweater-Juniors
from JCPenney
$39
Tacky Ugly Twins Couple Sweater
from etsy.com
$100
Blizzard Bay Penguin Santa Christmas Sweater
from amazon.com
$22
Target
33 Degrees Men's Ugly Holiday Cow In Xmas Sweater - 33 Degrees Green
from Target
$39.99
Chums
Holiday Chilly Knit Sweater
from Urban Outfitters
$80
Camii Mia Funny Xmas Pullover Sweater
from amazon.com
$28
Shop More
Nordstrom Sweaters SHOP MORE
Free People
Women's Low Tide Cardigan
from Nordstrom
$128
Vince
Women's Breton Stripe Cashmere Sweater
from Nordstrom
$320$159.98
Trouve
Women's Off The Shoulder Sweater
from Nordstrom
$69
Nordstrom
Women's Dreamers By Debut Faux Pearl Detail Cardigan
from Nordstrom
$49
Sun & Shadow
Women's Lace-Up Longline Cardigan
from Nordstrom
$69
Target Sweaters SHOP MORE
Merona
Women's Short Sleeve Crewneck Jersey Cardigan
from Target
$19.99$9.98
Mossimo
Women's Open Cardigan Sweater
from Target
$24.99
Merona
Women's Favorite Cardigan
from Target
$22.99$6.88
Merona
Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck Jersey Cardigan
from Target
$19.99
Merona
Women's Open Layering Cocoon Cardigan
from Target
$22.99
It's Our Time Teen Girls' Sweaters SHOP MORE
It's Our Time
IT S OUR TIME Bah Hum Bug Reversible Sequin Sweater-Junior
from JCPenney
$24
It's Our Time
IT S OUR TIME Two Person Ugly Christmas Sweater-Juniors
from JCPenney
$39
It's Our Time
IT S OUR TIME Two Person Ugly Christmas Sweater-Juniors
from JCPenney
$39
It's Our Time
Juniors' Light-Up Snowman DJ Christmas Sweater
from Kohl's
$50
It's Our Time
Juniors' Pugs and Kisses" Ugly Christmas Sweater
from Kohl's
$50
Nordstrom Sweaters AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stylethegirl
thedivadaily
lifeinstyles_ns
smithangieboutique
Target Sweaters AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
missmarypowers
alliewears
bkbuiee
caitandcoblog
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds