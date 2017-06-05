6/05/17 6/05/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Sandals For Wide Feet You Don't Have to Sacrifice Comfort With These Statement Sandals For Wide Feet June 5, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. When you have wide feet, the path to finding a pair of comfortable sandals can be a struggle. We end up spending a ton of money on a pair of sandals only to take them off 30 minutes later because they hurt so much. When trendy sandals are leaving your feet aching with blisters, it's time to look to roomier options, because not all stylish sandals have to be expensive or uncomfortable. We've taken the time to carefully curate a collection of 20 statement-making sandals that are perfect for women with wide feet. Scroll on to shop for our favorite picks. Shop Brands Rochas · Nicholas Kirkwood · No.21 · Nine West · Forever 21 · Loeffler Randall · Schutz · Steve Madden · Ancient Greek Sandals · Topshop · Sole Society · Soludos · Stuart Weitzman · Joie · J.Crew · Gucci · Mansur Gavriel · Birkenstock Image Source: Getty Rochas Crystal-Embellished Satin Slides These Rochas Crystal-Embellished Satin Slides ($541) will match just about anything in your closet. Rochas Crystal-embellished satin slides $541 $378 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Rochas Sandals Nicholas Kirkwood Casati Embellished Leather Slides The pearls on these blush-hued Nicholas Kirkwood Casati Embellished Leather Slides ($895) add the perfect girlie touch. Nicholas Kirkwood Casati Embellished Leather Slides - Blush $895 $537 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Nicholas Kirkwood Sandals No.21 Blue & White Stripe Satin Bow Slides Why wear a striped shirt when you can wear these No.21 Blue & White Stripe Satin Bow Slides ($525) instead? No.21 Blue & White Stripe Satin Bow Slides $525 $315 from Avenue32 Buy Now See more No.21 Sandals Nine West Saltwata Slide Sandals These crisscross Nine West Saltwata Slide Sandals ($69) are great for people with wide feet. Nine West Saltwata Slide Sandals $69 $39.99 from Nine West Buy Now See more Nine West Sandals Forever 21 Fringed Pom Pom Sandals Get into the Summer spirit with these adorable Forever 21 Fringed Pom Pom Sandals ($25). Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Fringed Pom Pom Sandals $24.90 $17.43 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sandals Loeffler Randall Starla Star-Detail Leather Lace-Up Sandals We're seeing stars with these Loeffler Randall Starla Star-Detail Leather Lace-Up Sandals ($195). Loeffler Randall Starla Star-Detail Leather Lace-Up Sandals $195 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Sandals Schutz Elke Slides Think sugary-pink with these bright Schutz Elke Slides ($150). Schutz Elke Slides $150 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Schutz Sandals Steve Madden Irenee-C Sandal Go for a full denim-on-denim look by finishing off your outfit with these matching Steve Madden Irenee-C Sandals ($80). Steve Madden Women's Irenee-C Sandal $79.95 $49.90 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Steve Madden Sandals Ancient Greek Sandals Thais Patchwork Denim Sandal These two-toned Ancient Greek Sandals Thais Patchwork Denim Sandal ($255) feature frayed edges. Ancient Greek Sandals Thais Patchwork Denim Sandal $255 $133 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Ancient Greek Sandals Sandals Topshop Hawaii Crisscross Sandal Add a pop of color to your shoe rotation with these pink Topshop Hawaii Crisscross Sandals ($35). Topshop Women's Hawaii Crisscross Sandal $35 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Topshop Sandals ED Ellen Degeneres Shiri Sandals These ED Ellen Degeneres Shiri Sandals ($89) feature a double knotted design. Sole Society Shiri Sandal $88.95 from Sole Society Buy Now See more Sole Society Sandals Soludos Platform Espadrille Sandal These beige Soludos Platform Espadrille Sandals ($130) are the perfect neutral shoes. Soludos Women's Platform Espadrille Sandal $129.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Soludos Platforms Stuart Weitzman Giftwrap Slides These bright blue Stuart Weitzman Giftwrap Slides ($398) are electrifying. Stuart Weitzman Giftwrap Slides $398 $199 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Sandals Daniella Lehavi Sahare Stretch Leather Sandals If you're looking for a pair of stretchy sandals, opt for these Daniella Lehavi Sahare Stretch Leather Sandals ($280). Bloomingdale's Sandals Daniella Lehavi Sahare Stretch Leather Sandals $280 $196 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Sandals Joie Fynn Lace-Up Sandal Opt for the classic gladitor look with these Joie Fynn Lace-Up Sandals ($280). Joie Fynn Lace-Up Sandal $280 $139.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Joie Sandals Stuart Weitzman Decorslide Sandals When you want a touch of sparkle, opt for these Stuart Weitzman Decorslide Sandals ($498). Stuart Weitzman Decorslide Sandals $498 $249 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Sandals J.Crew Raffia Slide Sandals What says "Summer" more than these fringed J.Crew Raffia Slide Sandals ($88)? J.Crew Raffia slide sandals $88 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Sandals Gucci GG Blooms Supreme Slide Sandal You won't be able to stop yourself from showing off these Gucci GG Blooms Supreme Slide Sandals ($290). Gucci GG Blooms Supreme slide sandal $290 from Gucci Buy Now See more Gucci Sandals Mansur Gavriel Suede Crossover Sandals Look brighter than sunshine in these yellow Mansur Gavriel Suede Crossover Sandals ($475). Mansur Gavriel Suede crossover sandals $475 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Sandals Birkenstock Arizona Metallic Leather Buckle Sandals If rose gold is your color of the season, go for these Birkenstock Arizona Metallic Leather Buckle Sandals ($135). Birkenstock Arizona Metallic Leather Buckle Sandals $134.95 from Lord & Taylor Buy Now See more Birkenstock Sandals