 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You Don't Have to Sacrifice Comfort With These Statement Sandals For Wide Feet

Sandals For Wide Feet

You Don't Have to Sacrifice Comfort With These Statement Sandals For Wide Feet

When you have wide feet, the path to finding a pair of comfortable sandals can be a struggle. We end up spending a ton of money on a pair of sandals only to take them off 30 minutes later because they hurt so much. When trendy sandals are leaving your feet aching with blisters, it's time to look to roomier options, because not all stylish sandals have to be expensive or uncomfortable. We've taken the time to carefully curate a collection of 20 statement-making sandals that are perfect for women with wide feet. Scroll on to shop for our favorite picks.

Related
11 Stylish Summer Sandals You Can Actually Walk In

Shop Brands
Rochas · Nicholas Kirkwood · No.21 · Nine West · Forever 21 · Loeffler Randall · Schutz · Steve Madden · Ancient Greek Sandals · Topshop · Sole Society · Soludos · Stuart Weitzman · Joie · J.Crew · Gucci · Mansur Gavriel · Birkenstock
Image Source: Getty
Rochas Crystal-Embellished Satin Slides
Rochas Crystal-Embellished Satin Slides

These Rochas Crystal-Embellished Satin Slides ($541) will match just about anything in your closet.

Rochas
Crystal-embellished satin slides
$541 $378
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Rochas Sandals
Nicholas Kirkwood Casati Embellished Leather Slides
Nicholas Kirkwood Casati Embellished Leather Slides

The pearls on these blush-hued Nicholas Kirkwood Casati Embellished Leather Slides ($895) add the perfect girlie touch.

Nicholas Kirkwood
Casati Embellished Leather Slides - Blush
$895 $537
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Nicholas Kirkwood Sandals
No.21 Blue & White Stripe Satin Bow Slides
No.21 Blue & White Stripe Satin Bow Slides

Why wear a striped shirt when you can wear these No.21 Blue & White Stripe Satin Bow Slides ($525) instead?

No.21
Blue & White Stripe Satin Bow Slides
$525 $315
from Avenue32
Buy Now See more No.21 Sandals
Nine West Saltwata Slide Sandals
Nine West Saltwata Slide Sandals

These crisscross Nine West Saltwata Slide Sandals ($69) are great for people with wide feet.

Nine West
Saltwata Slide Sandals
$69 $39.99
from Nine West
Buy Now See more Nine West Sandals
Forever 21 Fringed Pom Pom Sandals
Forever 21 Fringed Pom Pom Sandals

Get into the Summer spirit with these adorable Forever 21 Fringed Pom Pom Sandals ($25).

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Fringed Pom Pom Sandals
$24.90 $17.43
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sandals
Loeffler Randall Starla Star-Detail Leather Lace-Up Sandals
Loeffler Randall Starla Star-Detail Leather Lace-Up Sandals

We're seeing stars with these Loeffler Randall Starla Star-Detail Leather Lace-Up Sandals ($195).

Loeffler Randall
Starla Star-Detail Leather Lace-Up Sandals
$195
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Sandals
Schutz Elke Slides
Schutz Elke Slides

Think sugary-pink with these bright Schutz Elke Slides ($150).

Schutz
Elke Slides
$150
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Schutz Sandals
Steve Madden Irenee-C Sandal
Steve Madden Irenee-C Sandal

Go for a full denim-on-denim look by finishing off your outfit with these matching Steve Madden Irenee-C Sandals ($80).

Steve Madden
Women's Irenee-C Sandal
$79.95 $49.90
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Steve Madden Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals Thais Patchwork Denim Sandal
Ancient Greek Sandals Thais Patchwork Denim Sandal

These two-toned Ancient Greek Sandals Thais Patchwork Denim Sandal ($255) feature frayed edges.

Ancient Greek Sandals
Thais Patchwork Denim Sandal
$255 $133
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Ancient Greek Sandals Sandals
Topshop Hawaii Crisscross Sandal
Topshop Hawaii Crisscross Sandal

Add a pop of color to your shoe rotation with these pink Topshop Hawaii Crisscross Sandals ($35).

Topshop
Women's Hawaii Crisscross Sandal
$35
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Sandals
ED Ellen Degeneres Shiri Sandals
ED Ellen Degeneres Shiri Sandals

These ED Ellen Degeneres Shiri Sandals ($89) feature a double knotted design.

Sole Society
Shiri Sandal
$88.95
from Sole Society
Buy Now See more Sole Society Sandals
Soludos Platform Espadrille Sandal
Soludos Platform Espadrille Sandal

These beige Soludos Platform Espadrille Sandals ($130) are the perfect neutral shoes.

Soludos
Women's Platform Espadrille Sandal
$129.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Soludos Platforms
Stuart Weitzman Giftwrap Slides
Stuart Weitzman Giftwrap Slides

These bright blue Stuart Weitzman Giftwrap Slides ($398) are electrifying.

Stuart Weitzman
Giftwrap Slides
$398 $199
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Sandals
Daniella Lehavi Sahare Stretch Leather Sandals
Daniella Lehavi Sahare Stretch Leather Sandals

If you're looking for a pair of stretchy sandals, opt for these Daniella Lehavi Sahare Stretch Leather Sandals ($280).

Bloomingdale's Sandals
Daniella Lehavi Sahare Stretch Leather Sandals
$280 $196
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Sandals
Joie Fynn Lace-Up Sandal
Joie Fynn Lace-Up Sandal

Opt for the classic gladitor look with these Joie Fynn Lace-Up Sandals ($280).

Joie
Fynn Lace-Up Sandal
$280 $139.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Joie Sandals
Stuart Weitzman Decorslide Sandals
Stuart Weitzman Decorslide Sandals

When you want a touch of sparkle, opt for these Stuart Weitzman Decorslide Sandals ($498).

Stuart Weitzman
Decorslide Sandals
$498 $249
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Sandals
J.Crew Raffia Slide Sandals
J.Crew Raffia Slide Sandals

What says "Summer" more than these fringed J.Crew Raffia Slide Sandals ($88)?

J.Crew
Raffia slide sandals
$88
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Sandals
Gucci GG Blooms Supreme Slide Sandal
Gucci GG Blooms Supreme Slide Sandal

You won't be able to stop yourself from showing off these Gucci GG Blooms Supreme Slide Sandals ($290).

Gucci
GG Blooms Supreme slide sandal
$290
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Sandals
Mansur Gavriel Suede Crossover Sandals
Mansur Gavriel Suede Crossover Sandals

Look brighter than sunshine in these yellow Mansur Gavriel Suede Crossover Sandals ($475).

Mansur Gavriel
Suede crossover sandals
$475
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Sandals
Birkenstock Arizona Metallic Leather Buckle Sandals
Birkenstock Arizona Metallic Leather Buckle Sandals

If rose gold is your color of the season, go for these Birkenstock Arizona Metallic Leather Buckle Sandals ($135).

Birkenstock
Arizona Metallic Leather Buckle Sandals
$134.95
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Birkenstock Sandals
Summer FashionSummerShoesSandalsShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Rochas
Crystal-embellished satin slides
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$541 $378
Nicholas Kirkwood
Casati Embellished Leather Slides - Blush
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$895 $537
No.21
Blue & White Stripe Satin Bow Slides
from Avenue32
$525 $315
Nine West
Saltwata Slide Sandals
from Nine West
$69 $39.99
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Fringed Pom Pom Sandals
from Forever 21
$24.90 $17.43
Loeffler Randall
Starla Star-Detail Leather Lace-Up Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$195
Schutz
Elke Slides
from shopbop.com
$150
Steve Madden
Women's Irenee-C Sandal
from Nordstrom
$79.95 $49.90
Ancient Greek Sandals
Thais Patchwork Denim Sandal
from MODA OPERANDI
$255 $133
Topshop
Women's Hawaii Crisscross Sandal
from Nordstrom
$35
Sole Society
Shiri Sandal
from Sole Society
$88.95
Soludos
Women's Platform Espadrille Sandal
from Nordstrom
$129.95
Stuart Weitzman
Giftwrap Slides
from shopbop.com
$398 $199
Bloomingdale's
Daniella Lehavi Sahare Stretch Leather Sandals
from Bloomingdale's
$280 $196
Joie
Fynn Lace-Up Sandal
from Nordstrom Rack
$280 $139.97
Stuart Weitzman
Decorslide Sandals
from shopbop.com
$498 $249
J.Crew
Raffia slide sandals
from J.Crew
$88
Gucci
GG Blooms Supreme slide sandal
from Gucci
$290
Mansur Gavriel
Suede crossover sandals
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$475
Birkenstock
Arizona Metallic Leather Buckle Sandals
from Lord & Taylor
$134.95
Shop More
Schutz Sandals SHOP MORE
Schutz
Rene Tie Sandals
from shopbop.com
$180
Schutz
Women's Lisana Wraparound Sandal
from Nordstrom
$189.95
Schutz
Rene Tie Sandals
from shopbop.com
$180
Schutz
Cadey Lee Sandals
from shopbop.com
$170
Schutz
Janessa Sandals
from shopbop.com
$190
J.Crew Sandals SHOP MORE
J.Crew
Lace-up suede sandals
from J.Crew
$118 $59.99
J.Crew
Raffia slide sandals
from J.Crew
$88
J.Crew
Lottie colorblock suede sandals
from J.Crew
$158
J.Crew
Lace-up suede sandals with pom-pom
from J.Crew
$128 $89.99
J.Crew
Lottie sandals with pom-poms
from J.Crew
$168
Stuart Weitzman Sandals SHOP MORE
Stuart Weitzman
Morepearls Studded Suede Ankle Strap Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$455
Stuart Weitzman
The Nudist Sandal
from Stuart Weitzman
$398
Stuart Weitzman
Nudist High Heels
from Zappos
$398
Stuart Weitzman
Nearlynude Suede Block Heel Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$398 $238.80
Stuart Weitzman
Women's Nudistsong Ankle Strap Sandal
from Nordstrom
$398
Schutz Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shallwesasa
thegreyedit
littletreevtg
somethingdashing_
J.Crew Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thelittlegoldmix
theuptowncharade
awedbymoni
elementstyle
Stuart Weitzman Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kelseykaplanfashion
tiffaniatbretonbay
inmyclosetblog
cmcoving
Schutz Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sophieelkus
jessimalay
JeannieMai
thriftsandthreads
J.Crew Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
somethinggood26
Champagnecoloredglasses
crayonsinmylouboutins
shopstylesocial
Stuart Weitzman Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jessimalay
fashiontest
obsessionsnow
TheStylishBelle
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds