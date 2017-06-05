You Don't Have to Sacrifice Comfort With These Statement Sandals For Wide Feet

When you have wide feet, the path to finding a pair of comfortable sandals can be a struggle. We end up spending a ton of money on a pair of sandals only to take them off 30 minutes later because they hurt so much. When trendy sandals are leaving your feet aching with blisters, it's time to look to roomier options, because not all stylish sandals have to be expensive or uncomfortable. We've taken the time to carefully curate a collection of 20 statement-making sandals that are perfect for women with wide feet. Scroll on to shop for our favorite picks.



