Selena Gomez's $210 Wrap Dress Is Exactly What to Wear on Your Day Date
Selena Gomez's $210 Wrap Dress Is Exactly What to Wear on Your Day Date

Selena Gomez was spotted by a fan taking a walk with Justin Bieber (the two have reportedly rekindled their romance), and we're glad for it based on Selena's outfit alone. The pair was on a day date in Lake Balboa Park in LA, and Selena's dress spoke to occasion.

The Teale Realisation number ($210) came in a wrap-style silhouette, and while it was sort of a throwback to Summer 2017 days (when the brand's flouncy minis were in every girl's wardrobe), Selena styled her look for cooler temperatures.

She kept warm in a shearling Topshop denim jacket and wore functional white low-top sneakers. Her look was basically the solution for a sundress sort of day in the middle of Fall. Read on if you want to shop the exact piece, along with similar options, to start as the foundation of your ensemble this season.

The Teale Realisation number
$210
from realisationpar.com
Buy Now
Réalisation The Teale Dress in Purple Haze
$210
from realisationpar.com
Buy Now
Zara Striped Shirt Style Tunic
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Womens Crepe Printed Wrap Dress
$154.99 $79.27
from Jet.com
Buy Now See more MICHAEL Michael Kors Dresses
Shoshanna
Catrina Asymmetric Print Wrap Dress
$418 $167.19
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Shoshanna Day Dresses
Liquorish
Printed D Ring Dress
$48 $38
from Asos
Buy Now See more Liquorish Day Dresses
Asos Plus Dresses
Uttam Boutique Plus Geometric Daisy Print Wrap Dress
$56
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Fendi
Handkerchief Sleeve Silk Wrap Dress
$2,450
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Fendi Day Dresses
Johnny Was
Floral Waves Faux Wrap Dress
$348 $244
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more Johnny Was Dresses
Nasty Gal
nastygal If You Leaf Me Now Wrap Dress
$60 $30
from Nasty Gal
Buy Now See more Nasty Gal Dresses
MANGO
Floral print dress
$79.99 $49.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Dresses
Asos Day Dresses
Glamorous Tall Wrap Front Pajama Style Dress In Bird Print
$76
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Day Dresses
Diane von Furstenberg
Silese floral-print short-sleeved silk wrap dress
$398
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Day Dresses
Dorothy Perkins Dresses
**Tall Blue Geometric Print Wrap Dress
$59 $22
from Dorothy Perkins
Buy Now See more Dorothy Perkins Dresses
Asos Plus Dresses
Closet Plus Closet London Plus Short Sleeve Tie Front Dress
$87 $34.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
