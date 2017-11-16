Selena Gomez's $210 Wrap Dress Is Exactly What to Wear on Your Day Date

Selena Gomez was spotted by a fan taking a walk with Justin Bieber (the two have reportedly rekindled their romance), and we're glad for it based on Selena's outfit alone. The pair was on a day date in Lake Balboa Park in LA, and Selena's dress spoke to occasion.

The Teale Realisation number ($210) came in a wrap-style silhouette, and while it was sort of a throwback to Summer 2017 days (when the brand's flouncy minis were in every girl's wardrobe), Selena styled her look for cooler temperatures.

She kept warm in a shearling Topshop denim jacket and wore functional white low-top sneakers. Her look was basically the solution for a sundress sort of day in the middle of Fall. Read on if you want to shop the exact piece, along with similar options, to start as the foundation of your ensemble this season.