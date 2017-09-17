 Skip Nav
The 7 Types of Shoes Selena Gomez Owns — and You Should Too

Leave it to Selena Gomez to have a shoe collection that's not only practical but also induces some serious style envy. You see, we've been tracking her style from the red carpet to the street, paying special attention to her footwear. Like most fashion girls, Selena can't resist a good heel, especially for fancy events, but she is also just as likely to kick back in sneakers. But what styles or colors does she go for? We did a little research to find out, narrowing it down to seven styles. These are the pairs she counts on to get her through the day. We even included a little shopping so you, too, can own similar shoes.

A Summer Mule
Sneakers
The Black Ankle Bootie
The White Boot
Black T-Strap Heels
Slip-On Sneakers
Beige Pumps
