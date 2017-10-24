 Skip Nav
How Selena Gomez Wore the Same Dress Twice Within 2 Months

You know when you're really amped up about a new piece from your wardrobe, so you style it as quickly as possible and head out the door? But then, on second thought, maybe you want to wear it differently — better, even. That could have been the case with Selena Gomez and her blue Rouje Paris dress. When she debuted it in September, Selena accessorized with gold hardware, from her chunky anklet and the "LV" pin on her Louis Vuitton sneakers to her Jennifer Fisher hoops and round, retro frames.

But just one month later, Selena was back in the breezy number, this time complete with slip-ons, a red lip, and, yep, a different colorway of her Selena Grace Coach bag. The darker, two-tone version is a touch more appropriate for Fall than the ivory shade, and though the pattern on Selena's dress is light, her new accoutrements grounded her transformed look. Read on to see how one purse can make all the difference, then shop Selena's exact satchel along with similar colorblock designs for the season so you can take your own Summer outfit into Fall.

Coach
Selena Grace Bag In Refined Calf Leather
$395
from Coach
Buy Now See more Coach Bags
Coach
Selena Grace Bag In Colorblock Mixed Leathers
$395
from Coach
Buy Now See more Coach Women's Fashion
Zara Slim Briefcase
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Marc Jacobs
Big Shot Saffiano Leather Tote Bag
$450
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Duffels & Totes
Givenchy
Duetto Tri-Tone Leather Crossbody Bag
$990
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Givenchy Shoulder Bags
shopbop.com Duffels & Totes
MANU Atelier Swank Tote
$525
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Duffels & Totes
Loewe
Colorblock Sling Grain Bucket Bag
$2,850
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Loewe Hobos
Fendi
By The Way Small Colorblock Leather Satchel Bag
$1,800
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Fendi Satchels
Selena Wore Her Ivory Coach Bag With the Dress in September 2017
How Selena Gomez Wore the Same Dress Twice Within 2 Months
Coach Selena Grace Bag In Refined Calf Leather
Selena Swapped the Bag For the Black Cherry Version in October 2017
How Selena Gomez Wore the Same Dress Twice Within 2 Months
Coach Selena Grace Bag In Colorblock Mixed Leathers
Zara Slim Briefcase
Marc Jacobs Big Shot Saffiano Leather Tote Bag
Givenchy Duetto Tri-Tone Leather Crossbody Bag
Manu Atelier Swank Tote
Loewe Colorblock Sling Grain Bucket Bag
Fendi By The Way Small Colorblock Leather Satchel Bag
RoujeCelebrity Street StyleStyle TipsStyle How ToSelena GomezGet The LookFallCelebrity StyleBagsDressesAccessoriesFall FashionCoachShopping
