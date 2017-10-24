How Selena Gomez Wore the Same Dress Twice Within 2 Months

You know when you're really amped up about a new piece from your wardrobe, so you style it as quickly as possible and head out the door? But then, on second thought, maybe you want to wear it differently — better, even. That could have been the case with Selena Gomez and her blue Rouje Paris dress. When she debuted it in September, Selena accessorized with gold hardware, from her chunky anklet and the "LV" pin on her Louis Vuitton sneakers to her Jennifer Fisher hoops and round, retro frames.

But just one month later, Selena was back in the breezy number, this time complete with slip-ons, a red lip, and, yep, a different colorway of her Selena Grace Coach bag. The darker, two-tone version is a touch more appropriate for Fall than the ivory shade, and though the pattern on Selena's dress is light, her new accoutrements grounded her transformed look. Read on to see how one purse can make all the difference, then shop Selena's exact satchel along with similar colorblock designs for the season so you can take your own Summer outfit into Fall.