It's Easy to Figure Out Why Selena Gomez Is Smiling — She Found the Perfect Raincoat

Selena Gomez is currently filming a Woody Allen movie in New York. When she's not on set, the actress has been seen all over the city wearing everything from a classic plaid duster coat to the transitional top we all forgot about. Most recently, Selena was spotted filming in a chic burgundy raincoat by the Swedish brand Stutterheim. The flattering $295 raincoat features an A-line silhouette and comes in over 13 different color options. Keep reading to see Selena's coat ahead, and buy the same one for your closet too.

Selena Gomez Is Bringing Back the Sweater Trend You Thought Was Long Gone

