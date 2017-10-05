Selena Gomez Wearing Red Stutterheim Raincoat
It's Easy to Figure Out Why Selena Gomez Is Smiling — She Found the Perfect Raincoat
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
It's Easy to Figure Out Why Selena Gomez Is Smiling — She Found the Perfect Raincoat
Selena Gomez is currently filming a Woody Allen movie in New York. When she's not on set, the actress has been seen all over the city wearing everything from a classic plaid duster coat to the transitional top we all forgot about. Most recently, Selena was spotted filming in a chic burgundy raincoat by the Swedish brand Stutterheim. The flattering $295 raincoat features an A-line silhouette and comes in over 13 different color options. Keep reading to see Selena's coat ahead, and buy the same one for your closet too.
Women's Illse Jacobsen Hornbaek Raincoat
$179
from Nordstrom
Women's Raincoat With Detachable Hood
$210 $139.90
from Nordstrom
Stutterheim Raincoats Women's Mosebacke Raincoat
$295
from Barneys New York
0previous images
-22more images