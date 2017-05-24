 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
In the Words of Stella Maxwell, Becoming a VS Angel Felt Hashtag "Blessed"
Cannes Film Festival
Cinderella — We Mean Diane Kruger — Walked the Cannes Red Carpet
Spring Fashion
All the Crazy Sh*t Fashion Girls Do With a Belt — and How 1 Can Transform Your Look
Valentino
These Might Be the Sportiest Valentino Dresses You'll Ever See
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 8  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
In the Words of Stella Maxwell, Becoming a VS Angel Felt Hashtag "Blessed"

You can spot Stella Maxwell in a room right away. The Victoria's Secret model stands at 5'9", carries an air of confidence like most stars do, and isn't afraid to be herself. This was apparent when she was willing to sweat it out with the rest of us in a Ballet Beautiful class. In the middle of doing crunches and arabesques, I momentarily forgot I was in the presence of a celebrity (probably because I was too busy trying to stay coordinated), and after the group workout, Stella casually mingled with the crowd.

When I had the chance to chat with her, it was an easygoing conversation. We talked about her becoming an Angel, athleisure style, and sneakers. Speaking of which, Stella's favorite pair just so happens to be Vans, aka the It sneaker every fashion girl's already wearing. (So if you thought you had nothing in common with the model, you might at least have the same taste in shoes.) Stella's pretty much your average cool chick except, well, she's got a whopping 2.8 million Instagram followers, she dates actress Kristen Stewart, and, oh yes, she's a Victoria's Secret Angel.

Related
These Are the Best Dressed Victoria's Secret Models, According to the Angels

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Stella MaxwellFashion InstagramsFashion InterviewModelsCelebrity StyleVictoria's Secret
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Versace Palazzo Empire Bag Campaign
Versace
The New Versace Bag That All the Models Want to Steal
by Samantha Sutton
Cannes Film Festival
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Lauren Conrad Baby Shower Dress
Lauren Conrad
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Sunglasses For Face Shape
tura
5 Rules For Sunglasses Shopping Like a Professional
by Sarah Wasilak
Fendi Fall 2016 Collection
Karl Lagerfeld
Fendi's New Collection Is Like a Fine Spring Day in the Middle of Fall
by Sarah Wasilak
The New Supermodels
Fashion Week
It's Safe to Say the Next Generation of Supermodels Has Arrived
by Samantha Sutton
Adriana Lima Fitness Instagram Photos
Adriana Lima
8 Things We Learned About Adriana Lima's Fitness Routine From Her Instagram Account
by Alessandra Foresto
Adriana Lima's Different Looks
Adriana Lima
23 Times We Almost Didn't Recognize Adriana Lima
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds