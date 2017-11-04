27 Sneakers You’ll Want to Unwrap This Holiday

'Tis the season for festive footwear, sparkly dresses, ornamental jewels, and holiday hair, because chances are your party calendar is pretty loaded. But once the season is over and it's back to reality, 'tis the time to put away those holiday heels and swap in your everyday sneakers.

So what better gift to ask for than a pair of cute kicks you can slip right back into after the last decoration's down? From graphic prints to sleek silhouettes, these 27 sneakers are bound to make their way to your holiday wish list. And if your friends are lucky, they might make their way onto your holiday gifting list, too.