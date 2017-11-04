 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
27 Sneakers You’ll Want to Unwrap This Holiday

'Tis the season for festive footwear, sparkly dresses, ornamental jewels, and holiday hair, because chances are your party calendar is pretty loaded. But once the season is over and it's back to reality, 'tis the time to put away those holiday heels and swap in your everyday sneakers.

So what better gift to ask for than a pair of cute kicks you can slip right back into after the last decoration's down? From graphic prints to sleek silhouettes, these 27 sneakers are bound to make their way to your holiday wish list. And if your friends are lucky, they might make their way onto your holiday gifting list, too.

New Balance Rush Running Shoes
$85
Buy Now
Balenciaga Speed Stretch-Knit High-Top Sneakers
$595
Buy Now
adidas Primeknit Sneakers
$170
Buy Now
Floral boots aren't the only buds popping up! These Salvatore Ferragamo Gancio Print Sneakers ($550) are proof that nature isn't in full hibernation mode this Winter.
These Golden Goose Star Mid Top Sneakers ($495) put an eye-catching spin on the cult classic kicks with an ink shade and leopard-print lining.
Inspired by boxing shoes, these Puma Fierce Rope Training Sneakers ($115) have a modern cutout silhouette.
These New Balance Rush Running Shoes ($85) double down on the convenience with a slip-on design and easy-to-match color palette.
Michael Michael Kors' Beckett Metallic Sneakers ($150) are the futuristic kicks your closet needs now.
If they're good enough for Rihanna, these Fenty Suede Cleated Creepers ($160) are definitely good enough for us!
These Prada Embellished Velvet Sneakers ($790) look almost as good as wrapping paper thanks to a festive embellishment across the laces.
Two words: rose gold. These Nike Flex 2017 RN Mesh Sneakers ($85) are pretty and sleek thanks to a millennial-approved swoosh.
Soludos' Velvet Llama Sneakers ($118) come with a cute critter for each foot.
Like a hug for your feet, these Ugg Ricci Sneakers ($90) are almost as comfortable as your favorite pair of Winter boots.
Rockstuds aren't just a must for your bags and heels — these Valentino Canvas Sneakers ($875) are spiked to perfection.
These Coach Urban Hiker Embroidered Suede and Shearling Platform Wedge Booties ($350) are part sneaker, part boot, and full perfection.
Featuring an understated slate shade and an easy zip-up design, these Frye Lena Zip Suede High-Top Sneakers ($258) are a sporty yet sophisticated choice.
What's black and white and ready to walk all over town? These Zadig & Voltaire Nash Studded Leather Sneakers ($328).
The sporty cousin of the label's popular sock booties, these Balenciaga Speed Stretch-Knit High-Top Sneakers ($595) are a street style essential.
It doesn't take a bright color to make a statement when you have a textural monochromatic pair like these adidas by Raf Simons Stan Smith Comfort Badge Sneakers ($430).
These adidas Primeknit Sneakers ($170) offset a tough camouflage print with hot pink stripes for an unexpectedly cool combo.
If you love the ease of mules, the look of slip-ons and the comfort of sneakers, these Vince Verrell Shearling-Lined Slide Sneakers ($225) are a match made in heaven.
Wear your logomania from head to toe with these Givenchy Logo-Band Leather Sneakers ($625).
Out of this world! The label's offbeat style takes an intergalactic turn with these Gucci New Ace Glitter Sneakers ($730).
Sure, you could customize your white kicks, but why not leave the work to a pro with these Madewell x Unfortunate Portrait Hand-Painted Vans® Sk8-Hi High-Top Sneakers ($110).
The latest must-have sneakers from the queen of Parisian chic are these Isabel Marant Beth Leather & Suede Sneakers ($440).
Anyone who's not afraid to make a statement will want to kick it with these Marc Jacobs Grand Platform Sneakers ($275).
These Saint Laurent Women's SL/06 Suede Sneakers ($595) have done the work of scuffing and scribbling your fresh footwear.
Baby, it's cold outside, but your feet don't have to be. When the temperature drops, you'll be happy to have these Tory Burch Miller Shearling Sneakers ($268).
The season's hottest hue lends a fresh update to these classic Superga Cotmetu Sneakers ($76).
When two classics come together it's a thing of beauty. And that's especially the case for these feminine Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple Decker Sneakers ($90).
Start Slideshow
Holiday FashionGift GuideHolidaySneakersShoesShopping
Shop More
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Sneakers SHOP MORE
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna
Cleated Brown Suede Creeper Sneakers
from Intermix
$160
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna
Creeper Cracked Patent Leather Sneaker, Black
from Neiman Marcus
$150
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna
lace-up sneakers
from Farfetch
$150
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna
Cleated Suede Creeper Sneaker
from Neiman Marcus
$160
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna
Cleated Creeper sneakers
from Farfetch
$160
Prada Sneakers SHOP MORE
Prada
Low-top rubber-panelled mesh trainers
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$695
Prada
Men's Double-Strap Nylon & Leather Sneakers
from Barneys New York
$695
Prada
Match Race Leather-Trimmed Canvas Sneakers
from MR PORTER
$650
Prada
America's Cup low-top leather trainers
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$595
Prada
Men's Leather Sneakers
from Barneys New York
$495
Zadig & Voltaire Sneakers SHOP MORE
Zadig & Voltaire
Nash sneakers
from Farfetch
$274
Zadig & Voltaire
Nash sneakers
from Farfetch
$343
Zadig & Voltaire
Zv1747 Nash Glitleo Leather Sneakers
from Bloomingdale's
$328
Zadig & Voltaire
Women's Zv1747 Nash Tone Leather Sneakers
from Bloomingdale's
$328
Zadig & Voltaire
Women's Zv1747 Flash Leather Sneakers
from Bloomingdale's
$248
Puma Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
10 Gray Sneakers to Wear If Your Mood Matches the Cloudy, Foggy Weather
by Macy Cate Williams
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Closet Is Full of Sneakers, but She Can't Stop Wearing These 10 Pairs
by Alessandra Foresto
Fitness Gear
11 Black Sneakers to Match Your Cold, Dark Soul
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping
Already Over Your Millennial Pink Shoes? We Have Lavender Sneakers
by Rebecca Brown
Nike Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
Over 40 Gifts For Women Who Love Workouts More Than Anything Else
by Dominique Astorino
Gift Guide
18 Gifts For the Girl Who Lives in Nike — All Under $50
by Rebecca Brown
Gift Guide
60+ of the Best Running Gifts For Women, Starting at $6
by Dominique Astorino
Gift Guide
40+ Fitness Gifts That Are So F*cking Awesome, You'll Want Them All For Yourself
by Dominique Astorino
Gucci Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Jennifer Lopez
Don't Let Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Dresses Distract You — It's All About Her Stunning Shoes
by Celia Fernandez
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Edgy Jumper Is Something We Could See Cher Horowitz Wear
by Alessandra Foresto
Gift Guide
These 9 Dragon Products Will Make You Forget All About Unicorns
by Macy Cate Williams
Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls's Holiday Travel Outfit Is So Chill, You'll Be Able to Re-Create It in No Time
by Macy Daniela Martin
Prada Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
girlonfifth
sarahstylesseattle
bighairandfoodiefare
georgekotsi
Soludos Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
26andnotcounting
blaireadiebee
mollys_musings
tatumchiniquy
Saint Laurent Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lifelutzurious
black_palms
samantha_schwaba
brokersandbags
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds