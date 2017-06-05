 Skip Nav
20 Must-Have Summer Items, Because We Know You Want an Excuse to Shop

Summer Fashion Essentials

20 Must-Have Summer Items, Because We Know You Want an Excuse to Shop

It's hard to believe Summer's not technically here yet when we're already shopping away for the season. There's always something new to buy, whether it be a gingham-printed design or another pair of denim shorts. If you find yourself a little behind on shopping, however, we've got you covered. We narrowed down your list to 20 must-have fashion items. We know that sounds like a lot, but you likely have some of these pieces tucked away in your closet already. Do a scan first, and if you find an item you don't have, well, shop it right now.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Product Credit: Merona Dress, Krewe Sunglasses, Paravel Bag, Grey Matters Shoes, Samuji Hat
The Wrap Blouse
The Wrap Blouse

You'll find infinite ways to style H&M's versatile wrap blouse ($35).

H&M
Cotton Wrapover Blouse
$34.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Longsleeve Tops
A Rainbow One-Piece Swimsuit
A Rainbow One-Piece Swimsuit

The best thing about one-piece swimsuits like this Emma Pake one ($365) is that you can wear them as bodysuits too.

NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear
Emma Pake - Sunrise Monica Mesh-trimmed Bandeau Swimsuit - White
$365 $256
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear
The Everyday Straw Hat
The Everyday Straw Hat

Find some shade underneath J.Crew's straw hat ($50), which is also packing friendly.

J.Crew
Packable straw hat
$49.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Hats
A Pair of Espadrille Wedges
A Pair of Espadrille Wedges

The classic wedge sandal by Soludos ($95) is a favorite among ladies such as Jennifer Aniston and Pippa Middleton.

Soludos
Tall Lace Up Espadrille Wedge Sandals
$95
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Soludos Platforms
The Wear-With-Everything Frayed Jeans
The Wear-With-Everything Frayed Jeans

Don't discount the importance of fray details at the hem. This pair of Mother high-rise ankle jeans ($220) can be worn with everything.

Mother
Women's The Stunner High Rise Ankle Fray Jeans
$220
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Mother Skinny Denim
A Striped Jumpsuit
A Striped Jumpsuit

Consider ASOS's striped jumpsuit ($79) your one-and-done Summer outfit.

Asos
Pinny Jumpsuit in Stripe
$79
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Pants
A Version of the Must-Have Picnic Bag
A Version of the Must-Have Picnic Bag

We have hit peak picnic bag season, and this pink Zara option is as sweet as can be ($60).

Zara option is as sweet as can be
$60
from zara.com
Buy Now
A Vacation Tee
A Vacation Tee

This Madewell vacation tee ($35) says it all. Book that trip now!

Madewell
Embroidered Vacation Tee
$35
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Tees
A Gingham-Print Dress
A Gingham-Print Dress

This Draper James maxi dress ($450) was made for Sunday brunches and picnics.

Draper James
Dolly Cold-shoulder Gingham Cotton And Silk-blend Maxi Dress - Pink
$450
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Draper James Dresses
A Pair of Floral Trousers
A Pair of Floral Trousers

When you want to catch that nighttime breeze, slip on Topshop's palazzo wide-leg trousers ($95).

Topshop
Floral palazzo wide leg trousers
$95
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Wide Leg Pants
Funky Palm Tree Earrings
Funky Palm Tree Earrings

We gladly accept the tropical vibes coming from this pair of I+I gold-plated earrings ($75).

NET-A-PORTER.COM Earrings
I+I II - Gold-plated Earrings - one size
$75
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Earrings
A Pair of Embroidered Mules
A Pair of Embroidered Mules

Kate Spade New York ($238) celebrates Summer with a pair of colorful embroidered mules.

Kate Spade
Monteclair Embroidered Mules
$238
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Flats
A Flouncy, Picnic-Friendly Dress
A Flouncy, Picnic-Friendly Dress

The little white dress everyone's after can be found at Reformation ($218).

Reformation
Serengeti Dress
$218
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses
A Pair of Colored Frames
A Pair of Colored Frames

Stars like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner love rocking colored frames, so test out the trend with this pair from Westward Leaning ($205).

Westward Leaning
Concorde 17
$205
from Westward Leaning
Buy Now See more Westward Leaning Sunglasses
A High-Waisted Bikini
A High-Waisted Bikini

You won't need much convincing to scoop up this Solid + Striped high-waisted bikini bottom ($88) with the matching top ($88).

Solid & Striped
Brigitte Bikini Bikini Bikini Bottom
$88
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear
Solid & Striped
Brigitte Bikini Bikini Bikini Bottom
$88
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear
A Beach Bag
A Beach Bag

Eugenia Kim's "Rebel" tote ($475) holds everything from your towels to water bottle, so you won't forget the beach necessities.

Eugenia Kim
Carlotta Sequin-embellished Woven Straw Tote - Black
$475 $285
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Eugenia Kim Duffels & Totes
Denim Shorts
Denim Shorts

Flatter your booty with these Agolde denim shorts ($128).

A Gold E
AGOLDE Parker Vintage Cut Off Short
$128
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more A Gold E Shorts
A Beach Cover-Up
A Beach Cover-Up

When you want to cover up a little, throw on a Seafolly caftan ($67).

Seafolly
Women's 'Amnesia' Cotton Gauze Cover-Up Caftan
$67
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Seafolly Cover-ups
A Wedding Guest Dress You Can Wear Multiple Times
A Wedding Guest Dress You Can Wear Multiple Times

You don't need a new dress for every wedding you attend. This customizable Fame & Partners ($259) option will be your new go-to.

Fame & Partners
High Places Dress
$259
from Fame and Partners
Buy Now See more Fame & Partners Day Dresses
A Pair of Comfy Sandals
A Pair of Comfy Sandals

Only two pairs of these Ancient Greek sandals ($295) are made per day because of the intricate woven ankle straps, so get your hands on one ASAP.

Ancient Greek Sandals
Lemlem Estia Tasseled Leather Sandals - Black
$295
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Ancient Greek Sandals Sandals
