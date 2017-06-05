6/05/17 6/05/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Summer Fashion Essentials 20 Must-Have Summer Items, Because We Know You Want an Excuse to Shop June 5, 2017 by Marina Liao 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. It's hard to believe Summer's not technically here yet when we're already shopping away for the season. There's always something new to buy, whether it be a gingham-printed design or another pair of denim shorts. If you find yourself a little behind on shopping, however, we've got you covered. We narrowed down your list to 20 must-have fashion items. We know that sounds like a lot, but you likely have some of these pieces tucked away in your closet already. Do a scan first, and if you find an item you don't have, well, shop it right now. RelatedThe Answer to Every Summer Style Question You've Ever Had Shop Brands Fame & Partners · Sole Society · Kate Spade · H&M · J.Crew · Soludos · Mother · Asos · Madewell · Draper James · Topshop · Reformation · Westward Leaning · Solid & Striped · Eugenia Kim · A Gold E · Seafolly · Ancient Greek Sandals Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy LloydProduct Credit: Merona Dress, Krewe Sunglasses, Paravel Bag, Grey Matters Shoes, Samuji Hat The Wrap Blouse You'll find infinite ways to style H&M's versatile wrap blouse ($35). H&M Cotton Wrapover Blouse $34.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Longsleeve Tops A Rainbow One-Piece Swimsuit The best thing about one-piece swimsuits like this Emma Pake one ($365) is that you can wear them as bodysuits too. NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear Emma Pake - Sunrise Monica Mesh-trimmed Bandeau Swimsuit - White $365 $256 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear The Everyday Straw Hat Find some shade underneath J.Crew's straw hat ($50), which is also packing friendly. J.Crew Packable straw hat $49.50 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Hats A Pair of Espadrille Wedges The classic wedge sandal by Soludos ($95) is a favorite among ladies such as Jennifer Aniston and Pippa Middleton. Soludos Tall Lace Up Espadrille Wedge Sandals $95 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Soludos Platforms The Wear-With-Everything Frayed Jeans Don't discount the importance of fray details at the hem. This pair of Mother high-rise ankle jeans ($220) can be worn with everything. Mother Women's The Stunner High Rise Ankle Fray Jeans $220 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Mother Skinny Denim A Striped Jumpsuit Consider ASOS's striped jumpsuit ($79) your one-and-done Summer outfit. Asos Pinny Jumpsuit in Stripe $79 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Pants A Version of the Must-Have Picnic Bag We have hit peak picnic bag season, and this pink Zara option is as sweet as can be ($60). Zara option is as sweet as can be $60 from zara.com Buy Now A Vacation Tee This Madewell vacation tee ($35) says it all. Book that trip now! Madewell Embroidered Vacation Tee $35 from Madewell Buy Now See more Madewell Tees A Gingham-Print Dress This Draper James maxi dress ($450) was made for Sunday brunches and picnics. Draper James Dolly Cold-shoulder Gingham Cotton And Silk-blend Maxi Dress - Pink $450 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Draper James Dresses A Pair of Floral Trousers When you want to catch that nighttime breeze, slip on Topshop's palazzo wide-leg trousers ($95). Topshop Floral palazzo wide leg trousers $95 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Wide Leg Pants Funky Palm Tree Earrings We gladly accept the tropical vibes coming from this pair of I+I gold-plated earrings ($75). NET-A-PORTER.COM Earrings I+I II - Gold-plated Earrings - one size $75 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Earrings A Pair of Embroidered Mules Kate Spade New York ($238) celebrates Summer with a pair of colorful embroidered mules. Kate Spade Monteclair Embroidered Mules $238 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Kate Spade Flats A Flouncy, Picnic-Friendly Dress The little white dress everyone's after can be found at Reformation ($218). Reformation Serengeti Dress $218 from Reformation Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses A Pair of Colored Frames Stars like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner love rocking colored frames, so test out the trend with this pair from Westward Leaning ($205). Westward Leaning Concorde 17 $205 from Westward Leaning Buy Now See more Westward Leaning Sunglasses A High-Waisted Bikini You won't need much convincing to scoop up this Solid + Striped high-waisted bikini bottom ($88) with the matching top ($88). Solid & Striped Brigitte Bikini Bikini Bikini Bottom $88 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear Solid & Striped Brigitte Bikini Bikini Bikini Bottom $88 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear A Beach Bag Eugenia Kim's "Rebel" tote ($475) holds everything from your towels to water bottle, so you won't forget the beach necessities. Eugenia Kim Carlotta Sequin-embellished Woven Straw Tote - Black $475 $285 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Eugenia Kim Duffels & Totes Denim Shorts Flatter your booty with these Agolde denim shorts ($128). A Gold E AGOLDE Parker Vintage Cut Off Short $128 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more A Gold E Shorts A Beach Cover-Up When you want to cover up a little, throw on a Seafolly caftan ($67). Seafolly Women's 'Amnesia' Cotton Gauze Cover-Up Caftan $67 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Seafolly Cover-ups A Wedding Guest Dress You Can Wear Multiple Times You don't need a new dress for every wedding you attend. This customizable Fame & Partners ($259) option will be your new go-to. Fame & Partners High Places Dress $259 from Fame and Partners Buy Now See more Fame & Partners Day Dresses A Pair of Comfy Sandals Only two pairs of these Ancient Greek sandals ($295) are made per day because of the intricate woven ankle straps, so get your hands on one ASAP. Ancient Greek Sandals Lemlem Estia Tasseled Leather Sandals - Black $295 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Ancient Greek Sandals Sandals Share this post Summer FashionStyle TipsSummerShopping