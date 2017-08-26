Taylor Swift Wants You to Wear Snake Items Because Revenge Is Best Served in Style

This week, it's Taylor Swift's narrative and we're all tuning in. After several mysterious postings of snakes on her Instagram, she dropped a new single, "Look What You Made Me Do" — probably definitely in response to last year's drama with Kanye West — and she plans to release her full album, Reputation, next month. Of course, we didn't miss any of the not-so-subtle messages attached to this news, including Taylor's concert merchandise.

Like many artists, the singer released a range of products, from tees to hats, with the album's logo on it. You'll notice the font she used is suspiciously similar to Kanye's Life of Pablo merch, and the snake pieces came out in full force. (In case, you missed the significance of this reptile, catch up here.) For $60, Swifties can purchase a gold or silver snake ring of their choice, possibly to wear to Taylor's concert tour next year. There's also — wait for it — a black embroidered snake hoodie . . . one that might even be mistaken for the kind Kanye might wear. Read on to see some of the merch before it's all sold out.