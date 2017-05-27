Harry Styles Might Be Dating the World's Most Stylish Celebrity Chef

Admittedly, I didn't know much about Tess Ward until she made headlines for showing up to the Audi Polo Challenge in a Gucci blouse previously spotted on Harry Styles. Apparently, she was also seen getting into the singer's car, sparking rumors that the former One Direction band member has a new girlfriend. Single or not, 27-year-old UK-based Tess is damn stylish and, most importantly, making a name for herself in both the fashion and food worlds.

Tess popularized The Naked Diet and she runs her own blog called The Yes Chef. Being a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef, she doesn't just host parties for top UK brands like Mulberry and Alice Temperley — she also hangs with the model crowd. Tess's Instagram is quite literally delicious and envy-inducing, and you should absolutely follow her right away for inspiration purposes, and, you know, to keep an eye out for any more of Harry's designer shirts.