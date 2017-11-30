Velvet Dresses 2017
22 Velvet Dresses That Are Sleek, Sexy, and Perfect For the Holiday Season
Ditch that basic LBD that you wear every year to your holiday party. Make a statement this season and get a stylish velvet dress that will turn heads. These versatile items are ideal during the holiday season because their rich and silky texture looks decadent in the cold weather. But you can wear these fun choices beyond your next Christmas party. They can be paired with tights and boots for a date-night look or even used as layering pieces for work. We rounded up a list of our favorites, from midi to mini, strapless, and red-hot picks; check them out.
Caroline Velvet Wrap Dress by Fame and Partners at Free People
$299
from Free People
Stripe Velvet Dress
$145
from And Other Stories
Velvet Cowl Neck Midi Dress
$69
from Urban Outfitters
Ruched Detail Velvet Dress
$32
Boohoo Petite Velvet Cross Back Wrap Tie Dress
$29
Wrap Dress In Golden Velvet
$51
Thrive Wedding Guest Dress
$140
from Anthropologie
Velvet Banded Collar Midi Dress
$69
from Urban Outfitters
