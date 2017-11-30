22 Velvet Dresses That Are Sleek, Sexy, and Perfect For the Holiday Season

Ditch that basic LBD that you wear every year to your holiday party. Make a statement this season and get a stylish velvet dress that will turn heads. These versatile items are ideal during the holiday season because their rich and silky texture looks decadent in the cold weather. But you can wear these fun choices beyond your next Christmas party. They can be paired with tights and boots for a date-night look or even used as layering pieces for work. We rounded up a list of our favorites, from midi to mini, strapless, and red-hot picks; check them out.