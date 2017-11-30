 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
22 Velvet Dresses That Are Sleek, Sexy, and Perfect For the Holiday Season
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
22 Velvet Dresses That Are Sleek, Sexy, and Perfect For the Holiday Season

Ditch that basic LBD that you wear every year to your holiday party. Make a statement this season and get a stylish velvet dress that will turn heads. These versatile items are ideal during the holiday season because their rich and silky texture looks decadent in the cold weather. But you can wear these fun choices beyond your next Christmas party. They can be paired with tights and boots for a date-night look or even used as layering pieces for work. We rounded up a list of our favorites, from midi to mini, strapless, and red-hot picks; check them out.

Related
Look No Further — These 33 Velvet Gifts Are What Every Fashion Girl Needs This Season
Express
plunging velvet dress
$88
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Dresses
H&M Velour Jacket Dress
$50
from hm.com
Buy Now
AG Jeans
Gia Dress
$228
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more AG Jeans Cocktail Dresses
Express
velvet ruffle one shoulder dress
$79.90
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Dresses
Free People Cocktail Dresses
Caroline Velvet Wrap Dress by Fame and Partners at Free People
$299
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Cocktail Dresses
Reformation
Miller Dress
$174
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses
MinkPink
Pleated Velvet Dress
$88
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more MinkPink Day Dresses
And Other Stories Dresses
Stripe Velvet Dress
$145
from And Other Stories
Buy Now See more And Other Stories Dresses
Urban Outfitters
Velvet Cowl Neck Midi Dress
$69
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Dresses
Topshop
Velvet square neck mini slip dress
$50
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses
PrettyLittleThing
Ruched Detail Velvet Dress
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more PrettyLittleThing Evening Dresses
Asos Petite Dresses
Boohoo Petite Velvet Cross Back Wrap Tie Dress
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Petite Dresses
Aq/Aq
Francesca Midi Dress
$195
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Aq/Aq Cocktail Dresses
Fashion Union
Wrap Dress In Golden Velvet
$51
from Asos
Buy Now See more Fashion Union Cocktail Dresses
NBD
Crane Dress
$148
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more NBD Evening Dresses
Topshop
Velvet lace panel mini shift dress
$75
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses
Lucy Paris
Verdot Velvet Dress
$158
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Lucy Paris Cocktail Dresses
Clayton
Sariya Dress
$128
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Clayton Day Dresses
Anthropologie
Thrive Wedding Guest Dress
$140
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Cocktail Dresses
NBD
X REVOLVE Shine On Dress
$148
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more NBD Evening Dresses
Urban Outfitters
Velvet Banded Collar Midi Dress
$69
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Dresses
Lovers + Friends
x REVOLVE Regina Dress
$218
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Lovers + Friends Dresses
Express Plunging Velvet Dress
H&M Velour Jacket Dress
AG Jeans Gia Dress
Express Velvet Ruffle Dress
Caroline Velvet Wrap Dress
Reformation Miller Dress
MinkPink Pleated Velvet Dress
Stripe Velvet Dress
Urban Outfitters Velvet Cowl Neck Midi Dress
Topshop Velvet Mini Slip Dress
PrettyLittleThing Ruched Detail Velvet Dress
Boohoo Velvet Wrap Dress
Aq/Aq Francesca Midi Dress
Fashion Union Wrap Dress
NBD Crane Dress
Topshop Velvet Lace Shift Dress
Lucy Paris Verdot Velvet Dress
Clayton Sariya Dress
Anthropologie Thrive Dress
NBD x Revolve Shine On Dress
Urban Outfitters Velvet Collar Dress
Lovers + Friends Regina Dress
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Holiday FashionHolidayDressesFall Fashion
Shop Story
Read Story
Express
plunging velvet dress
from Express
$88
H&M Velour Jacket Dress
from hm.com
$50
AG Jeans
Gia Dress
from shopbop.com
$228
Express
velvet ruffle one shoulder dress
from Express
$79.90
Free People
Caroline Velvet Wrap Dress by Fame and Partners at Free People
from Free People
$299
Reformation
Miller Dress
from Reformation
$174
MinkPink
Pleated Velvet Dress
from REVOLVE
$88
And Other Stories
Stripe Velvet Dress
from And Other Stories
$145
Urban Outfitters
Velvet Cowl Neck Midi Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$69
Topshop
Velvet square neck mini slip dress
from Topshop
$50
PrettyLittleThing
Ruched Detail Velvet Dress
from Asos
$32
Asos
Boohoo Petite Velvet Cross Back Wrap Tie Dress
from Asos
$29
Aq/Aq
Francesca Midi Dress
from shopbop.com
$195
Fashion Union
Wrap Dress In Golden Velvet
from Asos
$51
NBD
Crane Dress
from REVOLVE
$148
Topshop
Velvet lace panel mini shift dress
from Topshop
$75
Lucy Paris
Verdot Velvet Dress
from Anthropologie
$158
Clayton
Sariya Dress
from REVOLVE
$128
Anthropologie
Thrive Wedding Guest Dress
from Anthropologie
$140
NBD
X REVOLVE Shine On Dress
from REVOLVE
$148
Urban Outfitters
Velvet Banded Collar Midi Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$69
Lovers + Friends
x REVOLVE Regina Dress
from REVOLVE
$218
Shop More
And Other Stories Dresses SHOP MORE
And Other Stories
Dotted Frill Dress
from And Other Stories
$95
And Other Stories
Blazer Dress
from And Other Stories
$115
And Other Stories
Cotton Shirt Dress
from And Other Stories
$95
And Other Stories
Fruity Print Dress
from And Other Stories
$125$63
And Other Stories
Shimmering Jacquard Dress
from And Other Stories
$85$43
Express Dresses SHOP MORE
Express
Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress
from Express
$88$52.80
Express
Gingham Lace-up Cotton Midi Dress
from Express
$69.90
Express
Sleeveless Drop Waist Shirt Dress
from Express
$69.90$41.94
Express
Off The Shoulder Lace Maxi Dress
from Express
$108$64.80
Express
Striped Smocked Off The Shoulder Tunic Dress
from Express
$69.90$39.99
NBD Evening Dresses SHOP MORE
NBD
All Me Dress in Red
from REVOLVE
$198
NBD
Women's Seduire Off The Shoulder Minidress
from Nordstrom
$148
NBD
Alexa Wrap Dress in Black
from REVOLVE
$248$90
NBD
x REVOLVE On My Mind Maxi in Charcoal
from REVOLVE
$238$167
NBD
x REVOLVE Atlantis Dress in Metallic Copper
from REVOLVE
$190$133
Asos Petite Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Halloween
18 "Final Girl" Halloween Costumes Only Badasses Can Pull Off
by Quinn Keaney
Queen Letizia
Your Eyes Aren't Tricking You, Queen Letizia's Skater Dress Can Be Found in Your Closet
by Alessandra Foresto
Bella Thorne
You'll Want to Steal These Pieces From Famous in Love's Paige Townsen's Closet
by Alessandra Foresto
Holiday Fashion
How to Add the Right Amount of Sparkle to Your New Year's Eve Outfit
by Alessandra Foresto
Express Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
voguealamode_
emilykfarina
bronwynbutler
trendyinindy
NBD Evening Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stylechine
sweetteawithmadi
skirttherules_
mckennableu
Clayton Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
trishandari
simplementstonge
chelsiee.paige
beautyandthebeasties
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds