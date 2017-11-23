 Skip Nav
The Fall Miniskirt Trend That Has Us All Wrapped Up

This season, designers have been providing us with plenty of menswear-inspired staples. Think oversize suits, bold shoulders, and the classic houndstooth print making an appearance. Another major trend we're seeing off the runway? The wrap skirt.

We've been noticing this '80s trend on all of our favorite street style stars this Fashion Month. From side ties to ruffle accents, keep reading to have a look at all the ways you can style this transitional piece this Fall. Then, shop some of our favorite pieces to give the trend a try yourself.

Urban Outfitters Plaid Wrap Miniskirt
$39
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
MODA OPERANDI Mini Skirts
Isabel Marant toile Ninon Gingham Wrap Mini Skirt
$250
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Mini Skirts
H&M
Short Wrap-front Skirt
$24.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Skirts
Leith
Women's Faux Wrap Miniskirt
$55
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Leith Mini Skirts
Bloomingdale's Mini Skirts
Petersyn Asymmetric Plaid Fiona Skirt
$273
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Mini Skirts
Aqua
Ruffled Plaid Skirt - 100% Exclusive
$68
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Aqua Mini Skirts
Faith Connexion
Lurex Plaid Heavy Gauze Mini Shirt Skirt
$750 $375
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Faith Connexion Mini Skirts
Nordstrom Mini Skirts
Women's Thieves Like Us Faux Wrap Miniskirt
$58
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Mini Skirts
J.o.a.
Women's Wrap Miniskirt
$69
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more J.o.a. Mini Skirts
Style It With a Sweater and White Boots
Tuck a Simple White T-shirt Into Your Skirt
Wear It With a Silk Button-Down Blouse
Choose a Ruffled Style and Wear It With a Trench Coat
Wear It With a Bright-Colored Tee and Open-Back Loafers
Make a Statement With a Graphic Print Shirt and Handbag
Keep It Simple by Styling Your Skirt With a Long-Sleeved Top
Wear It With a Cozy Knitted Sweater
Mix and Match Your Prints
Give Your Skirt a Menswear Spin by Wearing It With a Blazer
Style It With a Vintage-Inspired Tee
Wear It With a Denim Jacket and Slingback Pumps
