The Fall Miniskirt Trend That Has Us All Wrapped Up
This season, designers have been providing us with plenty of menswear-inspired staples. Think oversize suits, bold shoulders, and the classic houndstooth print making an appearance. Another major trend we're seeing off the runway? The wrap skirt.
We've been noticing this '80s trend on all of our favorite street style stars this Fashion Month. From side ties to ruffle accents, keep reading to have a look at all the ways you can style this transitional piece this Fall. Then, shop some of our favorite pieces to give the trend a try yourself.
Isabel Marant toile Ninon Gingham Wrap Mini Skirt
$250
from MODA OPERANDI
Petersyn Asymmetric Plaid Fiona Skirt
$273
from Bloomingdale's
Lurex Plaid Heavy Gauze Mini Shirt Skirt
$750 $375
from LUISAVIAROMA
Women's Thieves Like Us Faux Wrap Miniskirt
$58
