The Fall Miniskirt Trend That Has Us All Wrapped Up

This season, designers have been providing us with plenty of menswear-inspired staples. Think oversize suits, bold shoulders, and the classic houndstooth print making an appearance. Another major trend we're seeing off the runway? The wrap skirt.

We've been noticing this '80s trend on all of our favorite street style stars this Fashion Month. From side ties to ruffle accents, keep reading to have a look at all the ways you can style this transitional piece this Fall. Then, shop some of our favorite pieces to give the trend a try yourself.