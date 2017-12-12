Zendaya Dressed Like Her Own Damn Golden Globe Award, and We're All For It

Zendaya's press tour looks for her movie The Greatest Showman are quickly cementing the young starlet's place as a fashion icon. Zendaya promoted the Golden Globe-nominated film wearing a gold trench coat by Giuseppe di Morabito. Her amazing belted coat came in a gold foil material that made her look like a Golden Globe award IRL. She accessorized with a matching Bienen-Davis handbag, gold hoops, and Paul Andrew heels.

We're not the only ones who noticed the resemblance, as Zendaya tweeted a picture of herself in the coat with the caption, "Today's accidental reference...Golden Globes✨." But don't feel fooled by her shiny ensemble; the actress can also dress it down in a crop top, sweats, and UGG slippers, proving she can truly wear it all. Keep reading to have a look at her sold-out coat and buy similar versions ahead.