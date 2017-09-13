After 2 Years, She Weighs Exactly the Same but Looks Completely Different!

Can you believe these before-and-after photos? Nikki weighs the same now as she did two years ago, but her body looks so slim and toned in the righthand photo. It's an amazing transformation, and it proves the number on the scale means nothing! Nikki makes it clear that she works out most days at home, but people have been asking her about her diet. She must be completely strict and clean, right?

Nikki said, "I don't follow a plan, I don't count anything (not macros not calories) I don't try to cut out food groups or stop eating carbs after 5pm." She doesn't do intermittent fasting or clean eating anymore and actually says that she still eats "cake most days" and isn't afraid to eat pizza and burgers and "can't seem to resist stealing snacks from the kids junk food cupboard."

The difference between her two years ago is that when she'd eat those foods, she'd feel so bad that it actually fueled her excuses not to exercise or "bother balancing the treats out with nutritious alternatives." She's made a mental change so that eating those foods actually fuels her ambition to work out, not to throw in the towel. Her advice is to eat healthy most of the time but to also eat what you love every so often. If you fall off the wagon, it's OK! Nikki said, "on those days when it all goes horribly wrong.. as it inevitably will... just remove your face from the tub of butter... replace the lid and continue on exactly as you were.. motivated, goal orientated and #healthyAF."