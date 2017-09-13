After 2 Years, She Weighs Exactly the Same but Looks Completely Different!

2-Year Transformation and Woman Weighs the Same
Let me tell you about my Food/diet/nutrition/healthy eating... whatever you want to call it. Most of you already know that I workout most days .. and that I do so at home. But I get lots of questions about how I eat because it's not something I talk about or photograph that often. . I know It's not what you want to hear but the reason I don't really talk about it .. is because there's nothing really to tell. I don't follow a plan, I don't count anything (not macros not calories) I don't try to cut out food groups or stop eating carbs after 5pm.. I dont do intermittent fasting or flexible dieting or even clean eating (anymore, I did for a while in the beginning) ... I still eat cake more days than not... I still drink prosecco I still can't seem to resist stealing snacks from the kids junk food cupboard. I still love a takeaway curry... eat pizza, burger and fries and love to eat sweets... The difference between the two pictures is NOT what those foods do to my body it's what those foods do to my head. 2 years ago eating sweets and takeaway and junk all day would send me into a downward spiral of feeling bad about myself. All that yummy food would actually fuel my EXCUSES to quit exercise, to not bother balancing the treats out with nutritious alternatives. Now these same foods (and my passion for them) fuel my AMBITION to condition my body. I know the difference between eating well and eating poorly... And if a day happens where I binge eat cake and a tub of butter .. I leave it at just that ... a day that happened. It doesn't de-rail my goals like it used to ... I don't see it as a reason to give up ... but a reason to continue ... I don't workout out of guilt - I workout to be GUILT FREE. Healthy bodies start with healthy minds. So balance the food books like the intelligent rational human being your are... eat what you love every now and then And what you NEED more often than not... and on those days when it all goes horribly wrong.. as it inevitably will... just remove your face from the tub of butter... replace the lid and continue on exactly as you were.. motivated, goal orientated and #healthyAF . Love Nikki xx #transformationtuesday
Can you believe these before-and-after photos? Nikki weighs the same now as she did two years ago, but her body looks so slim and toned in the righthand photo. It's an amazing transformation, and it proves the number on the scale means nothing! Nikki makes it clear that she works out most days at home, but people have been asking her about her diet. She must be completely strict and clean, right?
Nikki said, "I don't follow a plan, I don't count anything (not macros not calories) I don't try to cut out food groups or stop eating carbs after 5pm." She doesn't do intermittent fasting or clean eating anymore and actually says that she still eats "cake most days" and isn't afraid to eat pizza and burgers and "can't seem to resist stealing snacks from the kids junk food cupboard."
The difference between her two years ago is that when she'd eat those foods, she'd feel so bad that it actually fueled her excuses not to exercise or "bother balancing the treats out with nutritious alternatives." She's made a mental change so that eating those foods actually fuels her ambition to work out, not to throw in the towel. Her advice is to eat healthy most of the time but to also eat what you love every so often. If you fall off the wagon, it's OK! Nikki said, "on those days when it all goes horribly wrong.. as it inevitably will... just remove your face from the tub of butter... replace the lid and continue on exactly as you were.. motivated, goal orientated and #healthyAF."