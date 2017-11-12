This NYC Marathon Finish Line Proposal Is Giving Us All the Feels

 Skip Nav
In one of the most New York moments ever, a power couple of NYPD officers ran the New York City Marathon together and subsequently became engaged at the finish line. After 26.2 miles of cruising the streets of the Big Apple, Officer Ramos dropped a knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Auxiliary Officer Nemyzov.

As if marathon finish lines weren't emotional enough, Officer Ramos gave spectators, volunteers, and runners alike another reason to cry and smile. Talk about a photo finish!

Congrats to this @nypd couple, who just got engaged at the #TCSNYCMarathon finish line!! 👮+👮‍♀️+🏅+💍=❤️❤️

A post shared by TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) on

Congrats to the happy couple — on your miles and your engagement. Here's hoping they had some Champagne to celebrate.

