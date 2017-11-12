This NYC Marathon Finish Line Proposal Is Giving Us All the Feels

In one of the most New York moments ever, a power couple of NYPD officers ran the New York City Marathon together and subsequently became engaged at the finish line. After 26.2 miles of cruising the streets of the Big Apple, Officer Ramos dropped a knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Auxiliary Officer Nemyzov.

She said yes!



Auxiliary Officer Nemyzov was happy to finish the #TCSNYCmarathon, but Officer Ramos had something else planned. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/6f79qPOEA2 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 5, 2017

As if marathon finish lines weren't emotional enough, Officer Ramos gave spectators, volunteers, and runners alike another reason to cry and smile. Talk about a photo finish!



Congrats to this @nypd couple, who just got engaged at the #TCSNYCMarathon finish line!! 👮+👮‍♀️+🏅+💍=❤️❤️ A post shared by TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) on Nov 5, 2017 at 12:13pm PST

Congrats to the happy couple — on your miles and your engagement. Here's hoping they had some Champagne to celebrate.