If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
43 Quotes That Will Have You Running to the Gym
Get Ready to Run Your First 5K With This Plan
From Hating Running to the NYC Marathon, Here's How Karlie Kloss Trained for 26.2 Miles

Karlie Kloss will be lacing up her Adidas to participate in the New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 5. The iconic race takes runners through the five boroughs of the city, ending at the finish line in historic Central Park. This will be the supermodel's first marathon, though she did manage to squeeze in a half-marathon during Paris Fashion Week, three years ago.

Heading to the NYC Marathon? Here's the Only Travel Guide You Need

Karlie told Runner's World that she grew up hating running, but it's now a mainstay in her adult life. "Running a marathon is something I never dreamed I would do," she said. "As the day gets closer, I'm a bit nervous, but I like to do things that scare me."

Here's a look at Karlie's training that got her to this moment!

She was all smiles at the NYC Marathon expo, where she went to pick up her race bib. We'll be cheering for Karlie and all of the runners participating in this year's race!
Marathon Training, NYC Marathon, New York City, Karlie Kloss, Running, Celebrity Fitness
