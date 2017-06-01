This 24-Hour Before-and-After Is More Common Than You Think

Ever notice that your belly is flat at certain times of the day, then at other times, it looks like you swallowed a balloon? It's completely normal, especially if you've eaten a lot or, as in blogger Celena Diane's case, you're extremely bloated. Celena said, "These pictures are from this Monday/ Tuesday and show what one of my bloating episodes look like." She assured us that she's not sticking her belly out — this is what her belly looks like when it's not feeling well. She added, "I'm sharing this to show that you're not alone, and that we all have things that we're battling and that's normal."



I Had No Idea This Food Caused Bloating and I Was Eating It Every Day Related

Suffering from belly bloat is pretty common, and Celena shared, "I don't walk around with abs 24/7." So the next time you feel this way, "don't think you look 'fat or disgusting.'" Your bloated belly won't be here for long, so just rest up and "always remember your body responds best to positivity and love."