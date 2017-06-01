 Skip Nav
Run 5 Miles in 50 Minutes With This Playlist
50-Minute Running Playlist

Run 5 Miles in 50 Minutes With This Playlist

If a 10-minute mile is your speed, here's a playlist custom-made for your workout routine. Each tune is 150 BPM, the perfect tempo to keep your pace. Whether you love Florence + the Machine or DJ Khaled, there's a little something for everyone on this mix. Subscribe to the Spotify playlist, then keep reading for the full list of songs.

  1. "Dog Days Are Over" — Florence + the Machine
  2. "Shake It" — Metro Station
  3. "Mr. Brightside" — The Killers
  4. "Animal" — Neon Trees
  5. "All I Do Is Win" — DJ Khaled
  6. "Clark Gable" — The Postal Service
  7. "In For the Kill" — La Roux
  8. "Oh Oh Oh Oh Oh Oh Oh Oh" — Say Hi
  9. "OK, It's Alright With Me" — Eric Hutchinson
  10. "My Delirium" — Ladyhawke
  11. "Dreams" — Passion Pit
  12. "Much Finer" — Le Tigre
  13. "Hong Kong Garden" — Siouxsie and the Banshees
  14. "Unstoppable" — Santigold



If this mix isn't your pace, check out all our workout playlists here to find something that works.

Remember, you will need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Studios / Kat Borchat
Marion14916047 Marion14916047 3 years
great playlist for keeping motivated ! Here's the one i'm listening to: http://www.deezer.com/playlist/253304531
abbyadams76 abbyadams76 4 years
Great playlist choices!\u00a0 I love that you do not have the typical pop songs that everyone else seems to pick.\u00a0 I'm adding some to my playlist now.\u00a0 If anyone is looking for more indie/alternative/rock music, check out lots of playlists here (they have bpm..."beats per minute"...which I love):\u00a0www.remanents.com/blog/bold-pace-music
juliNoE juliNoE 4 years
I saw this playlist and almost immediately went to Spotify to build it. I fell even more in love with FitSugar when I scrolled down just a tiny bit more to find it already embedded and linked. Social media win!
