This Amazing 95-Pound Before and After Required 2 Things

How did Molly lose almost 100 pounds? She gave up the diets and finally made a lifestyle change. She says, if you don't like your life, "change it. NOW." Overcoming obesity is 100 percent possible, but Molly says it "requires 2 things 1) drive 2) accountability. Find those two and you'll be successful at anything."

Molly says, "This is what happy looks like. This is what hard work paying off looks like. This is where I made my dreams come true. I used to dream of wearing a bandage dress, I never thought I'd actually get to. I've never been this happy in my life." So don't wait! Make today the day you make a positive change, bringing you a step closer to a happier, healthier, more fit you.