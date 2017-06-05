95-Pound Before-and-After Weight Loss | Instagram
This Amazing 95-Pound Before and After Required 2 Things
This is what happy looks like. This is what hard work paying off looks like. This is where I made my dreams come true. I used to dream of wearing a bandage dress, I never thought I'd actually get to. I've never been this happy in my life. Sometimes I feel like it's all a dream. Live the life you dream of, you're 100% in control. Don't like the movie? Don't finish it. Don't like your life? Change it. We're so custom to just accepting that we are the way we are, it's bull shit. If someone told me 3 years ago that I would devote my life to fitness I would have laughed in their face. I never had a single interest in fitness. I didn't like fitness for a year into my journey. DON'T LIKE YOUR LIFE? Change it. NOW. Go out and slay today!!!!
How did Molly lose almost 100 pounds? She gave up the diets and finally made a lifestyle change. She says, if you don't like your life, "change it. NOW." Overcoming obesity is 100 percent possible, but Molly says it "requires 2 things 1) drive 2) accountability. Find those two and you'll be successful at anything."
Molly says, "This is what happy looks like. This is what hard work paying off looks like. This is where I made my dreams come true. I used to dream of wearing a bandage dress, I never thought I'd actually get to. I've never been this happy in my life." So don't wait! Make today the day you make a positive change, bringing you a step closer to a happier, healthier, more fit you.
Can't wait for the "that's not the same person comments" Honestly though, it's somewhat of a complement that I've come so far that people find it hard to believe that it's even possible. Overcoming obesity to be honest is a 1/100 shot, very few come back from it. It's 100% possible but if I can give any form of advice it would be to lose the "diet" mentality. If you have it in your head that you're going to do something you hate just to lose weight then be able to go back to old habits you're going to fail. I failed losing weight my entire life, I "dieted" my entire life. You HAVE to stop thinking that way other wise nothing will ever change. Losing weight requires a lifestyle change and you'll hear anyone who's successfully done it say that. Losing weight or being successful in really anything in life requires 2 things 1) drive 2) accountability. Find those two and you'll be successful at anything.