Boost Your Metabolism and Debloat With This Tropical ACV Drink

One of the best things I've picked up from the Tone It Up Nutrition Plan — what I now implement in my day-to-day eating and morning ritual — is its morning metabolism drink. The classic metabolism drink (known fondly as the abbreviated "Meta D") uses apple juice and apple cider vinegar, but I'm particularly fond of the tropical twist known as the Bombshell Spell.

With islandy, debloating pineapple and a twist of lime, it's almost like waking up to a Hawaiian cocktail, but in a totally good-for-you way. You can use fresh-pressed juice, but I typically keep a little bottle of Whole Foods 365 organic unsweetened lime juice in my fridge at all times for when I don't have fresh limes.

Since apple cider vinegar is a weight-loss booster and can improve your digestion, not only will the Bombshell Spell help you debloat, but it'll kick-start your metabolism right when you wake up and can even give you a boost of energy.