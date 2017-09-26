Kettlebells That Look Like Animals Are the Gym Gear We Never Knew We Needed

You may have thought you were in beast mode at the gym before, but have you ever really been in beast mode without iron kettlebells that have been sculpted into the faces of wild animals? Apparently animal kettlebells are a thing, and there are several to choose from! Whether the friendly-looking bear is more your style or the howler monkey that looks like it will straight up eat your children better suits you, these kettlebells will certainly make an eye-catching addition to your home gym.