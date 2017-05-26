 Skip Nav
In Case You Needed Another Reason to Say "F*ck the Scale," Check Out Lisa's 20-Pound Weight Gain
BBG Before and After Healthy Weight Gain

In Case You Needed Another Reason to Say "F*ck the Scale," Check Out Lisa's 20-Pound Weight Gain

Our usual Instagram scroll typically always has a BBG transformation or two, but this one particularly caught our attention today:

A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines) on

Lisa, known on Instagram as "Fit mama" or "@lisa_feistyfit," is an Australian mother and fitness addict who has been doing the Kayla Itsines Bikini Body Guide program for over a year. After having two children and not getting the healthy effects she wanted from cardio and what she called "disordered eating" and "under eating," she switched gears to the 80/20 rule of eating and BBG to see an incredibly powerful transformation.

After a Killer BBG Transformation, This Woman Is Reflecting on 1 Important Lesson

The kicker? Lisa weighs 9kg more than she did in her "before" photo — that's about 20 pounds! It seems like Lisa has put on quite a bit of lean muscle, and she's feeling more comfortable in her skin. In one of her captions, she said, "Embrace your postpartum body no matter how it looks because even if it doesn't look as it did pre-pregnancy, it has not only given you your beautiful kids, it has also shown you exactly what the female body is capable of."

ADVERTISEMENT

I put up a transformation post a couple of days ago, then took it down a few hours later. All I could look at was the fact I think I should be further along in my progress, and that it wasn't 'good enough'. Being injured and exercise-restricted has just left me feeling so negative in myself half the time! 😐 But why should I be putting myself down when I've worked my butt off for 18 months after having 2 kids? Regardless of injuries. Today I told myself to get over it, harden up, and post your #progressphotos because actually, you should just feel proud of how far you've come. That's all ✋🏼 Always remember where you started, and always be proud of yourself 💪🏼💫 . . . #transformation #fitnesstransformation #fitnessprogress #progresspics #bbgprogress #progressnotperfection #strongnotskinny #kaylaitsines #kaylasarmy #bbgmums #bbggirls #fitmum #fitfam #fitspo #fitchicks #fitness #bikinibody #musclegains #weights #weighttraining #strongwomen #screwthescale #abs #ownit #beproud #bodyconfidence #selflove

A post shared by Fit mama ✌🏼Strong Is Beautiful (@lisa_feistyfit) on

But even someone in as great of shape as Lisa has their doubts. In this caption from last week, she shared that she quickly deleted a progress photo after she had posted it. It took her a bit to realize that "You should just feel proud of how far you've come. Always remember where you started, and always be proud of yourself."

Lisa's story also serves as a powerful reminder that pounds lost or pounds gained don't matter — we're all on a journey to get healthier, love ourselves more, and make the best choices for our body . . . and we're all in this together.

