23 Breathtaking Shots of Ballerinas Against City Backdrops

Ballet can easily be appreciated on stage or in a studio, but it's even more breathtaking when seen in unconventional settings. Photographer Omar Z. Robles beautifully blends dance and street photography, and the results are nothing short of magical. His Instagram account is a collection of stories told through dancers' bodies against urban backdrops. Rather than sneakers on pavement, you see ballet shoes, and instead of leotards and mirrors, you see everyday clothing in movement on the streets of New York and Cuba.

Look ahead to see exactly what this stark contrast looks like — this will take your admiration to the next level.