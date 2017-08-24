Try Not to Freak Out, but Is a Ben & Jerry's Kombucha Flavor in the Works?

To be quite frank, our lifelong pals Ben and Jerry have been f*ckin' killing the ice cream game lately. Last year, the brand captured our hearts (and taste buds) by releasing a line of nondairy frozen treats, and this year, it expanded its vegan-approved offerings with three more yummy flavors. But the latest news from the ice cream geniuses has us losing our damn minds. There's a slight possibility that kombucha-flavored ice cream could be in Ben & Jerry's future. Just let that sink in for a moment.

This tantalizing piece of news was initially spotted by Well + Good and comes from Ben & Jerry's so-called "flavor guru," Eric Fredette, who recently chatted with Fortune magazine about his envy-inducing job. During the interview, he talked ice cream flavor trends and mentioned how kombucha was his top pick.

"Fermented flavors, like kombucha and kimchi," he said. "Obviously I'm not putting kimchi in ice cream, but something fermented, with a little funk to it, a little twist, that you could marry with something sweet. It would be familiar to people who drink kombucha. There's a tartness that could make for a riff on sweet and sour. I'm thinking something with caramel. It could also make for a great sorbet."

OK, can you even imagine having our favorite hangover-curing, probiotic-packed beverage in freakin' ice cream form?! We're salivating just thinking about it. To be clear, this is just a possibility, not a flavor that's already in the production stages or even confirmed by the brand. But here's to hoping the flavor guru himself is on point with his prediction.