11 Black Sneakers to Match Your Cold, Dark Soul June 7, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams Does your all-black aesthetic need some sneakers to match? We're here for you. Sometimes your dark soul needs comfortable shoes, and we have found some excellent options. Take a look at our favorite black sneakers and snag yourself a pair. What have you got to lose? They'll match everything. APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Phantom Sneakers These APL sneakers ($165) are optimal for running. The have a supportive midsole and neoprene sock that make them particularly comfortable. York Athletics The Henry Sneaker York Athletics calls The Henry black shoe ($110) the "fighters running sneaker of choice." This option has a slip-resistant outsole so you won't slide around on the floor. Nike Air Zoom Strong Training Shoe Special heel cushions in these Nike training shoes ($110) help to provide a springy feel during your workouts. New Balance 247 These New Balance sneakers ($80) include a mesh toe to make them more breathable. Ash Lucky Knit Trainers These Ash trainers ($158) include a comfy neoprene lining and a textured rubber outsole that gives you good grip. New Balance Encap Athletic Sneakers These New Balance sneakers ($80) are great for running errands on the weekends. We love the bold touch of gold on the back. Adidas Pureboost X Running Shoe This Adidas running shoe ($73) is really light, so it won't weigh you down while you're on the move. Puma Ignite Ultimate Layered Running Shoe The sole of these Puma running shoes ($28) has a lot of cushioning, so you'll stay comfortable for long periods of time. Mother Galosch Platform Sneakers If you want an all-black shoe strictly for street style, we love these platform sneakers ($235). The dark purple pull tab on the heel adds just a hint of color. Adidas Tubular Sneaker These Adidas sneakers ($75) include a sockliner and shoelaces with a rubber stopper so you can get a snug fit. Nike Air Huarache Run Ultra Sneakers Of course you can get a good run in with these Nike sneakers ($105), but you'll want to wear the sleek design after you work out, too.