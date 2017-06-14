9 Health Documentaries That Are Scary, Uplifting, and Streaming on Netflix

For the fitness-minded among us, health-related documentaries are far more fascinating than any work of fiction. We want to watch people expose the truths about sugar or toxins in our household products. Give us real stories of people who grapple with their health or bodies, only to triumph in the end. Bring on the docs about sustainable farming, the future of food, and nutrition-related legislative battles!

The following nine documentaries are by turn enlightening, scary, moving, and informative, and each of them is available to stream on Netflix. Prepare to be outraged, educated, inspired, or all three at the click of a button.