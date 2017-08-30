 Skip Nav
Get These 20+ Healthy Whole Foods Staples on Amazon Now

Now that there's a Whole Foods online store on Amazon, we couldn't help but to put together a list of our favorite healthy staples that we can now get with our Prime membership. Our Food editor Anna found her favorite Whole Foods staples on Amazon, and as it turns out, we have a lot of the same favorites! We added in some clean-eating and sports-specific foods that are constantly stocked on our shelves — but now the prices are lower and the delivery is even more convenient. Happy shopping!

Organic Light Coconut Milk
Grass-Fed Whey Protein Powder
Frozen Edamame
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Organic Multigrain Waffles
Organic Unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar
Organic White Quinoa
Organic Almondmilk Unsweetened
Organic Black Beans No Salt Added
Organic Unrefined Virgin Coconut Oil
Sliced Beets
Organic Dark Chocolate 72% Cacao
Organic Creamy Peanut Butter Spread Unsweetened
Vegan BCAA Complex
Organic Garbanzo Beans
Black Chia Seeds
Organic Reduced Fat & Sodium Popcorn
Collagen Powder, Green Apple
Organic Brown Flaxseed
Alaskan Wild Salmon Red Sockeye
Organic Green Lentils
Plant-Based Recovery Sport Protein
