30 of the Best Whole Foods Products You Can Order on Amazon Right Now

Sure, the initial news of Amazon purchasing Whole Foods upset me, but Amazon has really impressed me with the changes it's made so far, including instating significant price drops that have already gone into effect in stores, not to mention setting up an online store on Amazon.com. While the Whole Foods items available online are limited to some pantry and freezer goods from WF's generic 365 brand (i.e., not the complete line), I was still able to find many of my favorite staples, snacks, and meal starters. I also appreciate that Amazon includes the ingredient list for each of the products (unlike Instacart), which makes for a more seamless shopping experience. I imagine Amazon will continue to roll out more products in the weeks following, but for now, here's what I'm loving.

Organic Multigrain Waffles
$3
Buy Now
Frosted Bite Sized Wheat Squares
$3
Buy Now
Organic Almondmilk Unsweetened
$2
Buy Now
Organic Rich Chocolate Flavor Hot Cocoa Mix
$4
Buy Now
Organic Instant Oatmeal Original
$4
Buy Now
Organic Creamy Peanut Butter Spread Unsweetened
$4
Buy Now
Freeze Dried Raspberries
$4
Buy Now
Freeze Dried Strawberry Slices
$4
Buy Now
Nacho Tortilla Chips
$3
Buy Now
Dill Pickle Potato Chips
$3
Buy Now
Organic Reduced Fat & Low Sodium Popcorn
$2
Buy Now
All Dressed Potato Chips
$3
Buy Now
Double Feature Trail Mix
$9
Buy Now
Milk Chocolate Bar Toffee & Sea Salt
$3
Buy Now
Lime Fruit Bars
$2
Buy Now
Alaskan Wild Salmon Red Sockeye
$5
Buy Now
Organic Wide Egg Noodles
$2
Buy Now
Organic Green Lentils
$3
Buy Now
Organic Garbanzo Beans
$1
Buy Now
Organic Fusilli
$2
Buy Now
Organic Light Coconut Milk
$2
Buy Now
Organic Diced Tomatoes No Salt Added
$2
Buy Now
Organic Capers Non-Pareil
$3
Buy Now
Kosher Sea Salt
$3
Buy Now
Organic Fair Trade Black Peppercorns
$6
Buy Now
Shoyu Soy Sauce
$4
Buy Now
Double Concentrated Tomato Paste
$2
Buy Now
Organic Unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar
$4
Buy Now
Organic Mayonnaise
$4
Buy Now
Organic Honey Mustard
$2
Buy Now
