 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
19 of the Best Products For a Fitness Newbie

The new year is an ideal time to introduce a friend to fitness or to encourage a blossoming interest in the world of exercise. These gifts are not only exciting to receive, but they're also incredibly practical, and things that you probably wish you had owned when you first started working out.

While you're showing your loved one the ropes, make their new health journey more seamless and easier than ever with products that help with every aspect of fitness, from fueling to recovery. And maybe pick up some of it for yourself while you're at it, because who doesn't need a little more protein powder or an extra pair of compression socks?

Related
Fab Fitness Gifts Under $50 (For Every Fit Lady on Your List)
Fitbit
Flex 2 Fitness Wristband
$59.95
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Fitbit Jewelry
Vega One Nutritional Shake Protein Powder
$34
from myvega.com
Buy Now
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day(TM) Dry Shampoo
$12
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Living Proof Dry Hair Shampoo
Target Beauty Products
Yes to Coconut Face & Hand Cleansing Wipes - 30ct
$4.29
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Beauty Products
CamelBak Eddy
$15
from shop.camelbak.com
Buy Now
C9 Neoprene Hand Weight
$4
from target.com
Buy Now
Target Skin Care
Dr Teal's® Epsom Salt Relax & Relief Eucalyptus & Spearmint Soaking Solution - 48oz
$4.89
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Skin Care
PakRat Running Belt
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Gaiam Compact Foam Roller
$20
from www1.macys.com
Buy Now
Yuni
Sweat, Refresh, Go Set
$32
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Yuni Makeup
Lululemon Swiftly Starter Pack
$178
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Sticky Be "Be Patient" Grip Socks
$15
from stickybesocks.com
Buy Now
adidas
Women's Ultraboost X Parley Running Shoe
$199
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
Koral
Women's Lustrous High Waist Leggings
$88
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Koral Leggings
Lululemon Go Lightly Duffel
$148
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Gymshark Flex Leggings
$38
from gymshark.com
Buy Now
Apeiron Pretty Thoughts Yoga Mat
$120
from apeironyoga.com
Buy Now
Nike
Women's Free Rn 2 Running Shoe
$100 $75
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
Fitbit Flex 2 Fitness Wristband
Vega One Nutritional Shake Protein Powder
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
Yes to Coconut Face & Hand Cleansing Wipes
A Studio Class Gift Card
CamelBak Eddy
C9 Neoprene Hand Weight
Dr. Teal's Epsom Salt Soaking Solution Relax & Relief
PakRat Running Belt
Gaiam Compact Foam Roller
Yuni Sweat, Refresh, Go Set
Lululemon Swiftly Starter Pack
Sticky Be "Be Patient" Grip Socks
Adidas Women's Ultraboost X Parley Running Shoe
Koral Women's Lustrous High Waist Leggings
Lululemon Go Lightly Duffel
Gymshark Flex Leggings
Apeiron Pretty Thoughts Yoga Mat
Nike Women's Free RN 2 Running Shoe
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Shopping GuideActivewearFitness GiftsFitness GearWorkoutsShopping ListGift GuideHolidayWorkout ClothesAdidas
Shop Story
Read Story
Fitbit
Flex 2 Fitness Wristband
from Macy's
$59.95
Vega One Nutritional Shake Protein Powder
from myvega.com
$34
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day(TM) Dry Shampoo
from Nordstrom
$12
Target
Yes to Coconut Face & Hand Cleansing Wipes - 30ct
from Target
$4.29
CamelBak Eddy
from shop.camelbak.com
$15
C9 Neoprene Hand Weight
from target.com
$4
Target
Dr Teal's® Epsom Salt Relax & Relief Eucalyptus & Spearmint Soaking Solution - 48oz
from Target
$4.89
PakRat Running Belt
from amazon.com
$30
Gaiam Compact Foam Roller
from www1.macys.com
$20
Yuni
Sweat, Refresh, Go Set
from Anthropologie
$32
Lululemon Swiftly Starter Pack
from shop.lululemon.com
$178
Sticky Be "Be Patient" Grip Socks
from stickybesocks.com
$15
adidas
Women's Ultraboost X Parley Running Shoe
from Nordstrom
$199
Koral
Women's Lustrous High Waist Leggings
from Nordstrom
$88
Lululemon Go Lightly Duffel
from shop.lululemon.com
$148
Gymshark Flex Leggings
from gymshark.com
$38
Apeiron Pretty Thoughts Yoga Mat
from apeironyoga.com
$120
Nike
Women's Free Rn 2 Running Shoe
from Nordstrom
$100$75
Shop More
Fitbit Jewelry SHOP MORE
Fitbit
'Charge 2' Wireless Activity & Heart Rate Tracker
from Nordstrom
$149.95
Fitbit
'Blaze' Slim Band Smart Fitness Watch, 40Mm (Special Edition)
from Nordstrom
$229.95
Fitbit
Charge 2 Special Edition Wireless Activity & Heart Rate Tracker
from Nordstrom
$179.95
Fitbit
Alta Leather Wristband
from Lord & Taylor
$59.95
Fitbit
Alta Hr Wireless Heart Rate And Fitness Tracker
from Nordstrom
$149.95
Nike Sneakers SHOP MORE
Nike
Air Max Thea Croc-effect Leather-trimmed Coated Mesh Sneakers - Coral
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$95
Nike
Women's Free Rn 2 Running Shoe
from Nordstrom
$100$75
Nike
Women's 'Classic Cortez' Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$70
Nike
Bijoux Womens Training Shoes
from JCPenney
$65$48.75
Nike
Bijoux Womens Training Shoes
from JCPenney
$65$48.75
Target Beauty Products SHOP MORE
Sally Hansen
Salon Chrome
from Target
$14.99
Milani
Lipstick Color Statement Matte
from Target
$4.29
Rimmel
Stay Matte Powder
from Target
$3.97
Embryolisse
Lait Crème Concentre - 2.6 oz
from Target
$28
Garnier
SKINACTIVE Clearly Brighter Anti-Dark Circle Eye Roller - .5 Fl Oz
from Target
$9.99
Fitbit Jewelry AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
35 Gift Ideas For Girls Who Love Their Sleep
by Tara Block
Gift Guide
35 Perfect Gifts For the Men in Your Life
by Laurel Elis
Gift Guide
19 Beyond Useful Gifts For Busy Parents
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Tech Shopping
31 Practical and Fun Valentine's Day Gifts For Your Special Guy
by Maria Azua
Living Proof Dry Hair Shampoo AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Beauty Products Review
Get the Best Hair of Your Life Without Washing It When You Win This Dry Shampoo
by Sarah Siegel
Makeup
I Tested Long-Lasting Makeup at SoulCycle So You Won't Have To
by Brinton Parker
Makeup
According to Beauty Insiders, These Are the Top Beauty Products For 2016
by Emily Orofino
Summer Beauty
15 Fall Must-Have Beauty Buys That Editors Love This September
by Lauren Levinson
Target Beauty Products AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Beauty
The 15 Best Holiday Beauty Advent Calendars of 2017
by Kristina Rodulfo
Holiday For Kids
The Best Gifts For 7-Year-Olds
by Rebecca Gruber
Gift Guide
14 Relaxing Gifts For the Mom Who Really Needs to Chill
by Rebecca Brown
Gift Guide
25 Killer Gifts For The Walking Dead Superfans
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Target Skin Care AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
50 Gifts to Buy For Yourself This Year Because You Freakin' Deserve It
by Sara Ahmed
Babies
10 Things Every New Mom Should Have by Her Bedside Table
by Lauren Turner
Teeth Whitening
The 8 Best Ways to Whiten Teeth — Under $50
by Lisa Fogarty
Shopping
These 10 Wipes Will Keep You Fresh in the Sweltering Heat
by Sarah Siegel
Fitbit Jewelry AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
beyondfitmom
karen.rock
beyondfitmom
beyondfitmom
Nike Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
beyondfitmom
texasmadre
stylebylolly
ericaligenza
Target Beauty Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mrsonthemove
lipstickandbrunch
cutenlittle
lmidd14
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds