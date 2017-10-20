10 of 2017's Hottest New Running Shoes

Ready to begin a running program or add miles to your training? The only thing you need to start running or logging longer runs is a pair of running shoes designed to meet your needs. Choosing the right shoe for your training goals and your foot type is crucial to building a consistent running program. Investing in the right pair of running shoes not only protects your feet while you pound the pavement, but can ensure that your knees and hips stay healthy, too, while you reach your goals and cross finish lines this year!

Don't let the abundance of running shoes on the market distract you from buying the best pair for your training. We've done the legwork for you with the 10 hottest running shoes released this year, including shoes for all running goals and all price ranges in mind.