 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
10 Healthy Reasons to Start Squeezing Lemons
Healthy Eating Tips
7 Foods That Will Help You Feel More Calm, Less Stressed
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
5 Books That Will Inspire All Your Wellness Goals

Green smoothies and popular diets may get our attention for short bursts of time, but it's the legit girl-to-girl fitness and lifestyle inspiration that really fuels our goals. And where better to find it than in a great book? These five wellness-centric reads will make you laugh, inspire you to sweat, and help prep you to climb every mountain in life.

Related
6 Books Guaranteed to Inspire Miles and Miles of Running

Fitness Junkie by Jo Piazza and Lucy Sykes
A New Model by Ashley Graham
Love Warrior by Glennon Doyle
The Yogi Assignment by Kino MacGregor
Finding My Badass Self by Sherry Stanfa-Stanley
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Healthy LivingWellnessBooks
Join The Conversation
Tattoos
44 Quote Tattoos That Will Change Your Life
by Hilary White
Historical Romance Books Like Outlander
Outlander
by Brinton Parker
Home Decorating For Anxiety
Decorating Tips
9 Decorating Tips Only People With Anxiety Will Appreciate
by Adrienne Holland
Books Made Into Movies List
Books
100 Books to Read Before They're Films
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Free Coloring Pages For Adults
Wellness
50 Printable Adult Coloring Pages That Will Make You Feel Like a Kid Again
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds