A Nice Cream Cake to Celebrate Your Birthday

If you want to have a nice birthday, we suggest making this raspberry nice cream cake. It's dairy-free and delicious! Plus, who doesn't love a pink cake? Watch the video to see how easy it is to make, then refer to the recipe below and make one — no baking required.

Birthday Nice Cream Cake Recipe by Mona Zavosh Ingredients Crust 3 cups granola 1 cup creamy peanut butter 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon Filling 1 can organic coconut cream 1 ½ cups frozen bananas 1 tablespoon vanilla extract ½ cup frozen raspberries Topping 2 cups coconut whipped topping Chocolate sauce Directions Refrigerate the coconut cream for 15-20 minutes. Line a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper. To make the crust, pulse the granola, peanut butter, and cinnamon in the food processor until fully combined. Transfer granola mixture into the lined springform pan. Press the mixture evenly on the bottom and sides of the pan. Freeze the crust while you make the filling. For filling, blend frozen raspberries until you get a fine puree. Place in a bowl and set aside. Pulse the frozen bananas and vanilla extract until you get a smooth and creamy mixture. Once the mixture is creamy, spoon in the coconut cream and discard the liquid left in the can. Pulse the mixture again until fully combined. Mix about 1/2 cup of the banana cream with 1/4 cup (or about half the amount) of raspberry puree to create a pink color. Add the rest of the banana cream mixture to the crust. Spread evenly across the crust and pan. Spoon some of the raspberry/banana pink mixture on top and marbleize with a knife to get a textured look. Freeze the cake for about 2 hours until the nice cream is set. Mix the remainder of your raspberry puree with your coconut whipped topping to create a pink frosting/whipped cream. Once frozen, remove cake from springform pan, drizzle chocolate sauce down the sides, and top with your pink coconut whipped cream. Slice and serve! Yum! Information Category Desserts, Cake Yield Serves 8-12