This Hogwarts-Inspired Collection Will Take Your Athleisure Game to Mythical Heights

Every fitness-lover knows you get a little pep in your step when you don brand new gear for a workout. If you're a Harry Potter fan, that pep may turn into a hop, skip, or jump when you see athleisure brand Black Milk Clothing's upcoming line.

Drawing on everyone's favourite mythical boarding school, the Australian brand is releasing an entire collection dedicated to each house under the moniker "Team Hogwarts". So, whether you're Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin, you'll be able to snag anything from a pair of leggings emblazoned with your house name to a pullover with your crest proudly displayed.

Until the line's release on Dec. 19 though, we'll all just have to settle for poring over the following images of the gorgeous collection.