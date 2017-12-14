 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Hogwarts-Inspired Collection Will Take Your Athleisure Game to Mythical Heights
Healthy Recipes
Our Favorite Healthy Grab-and-Go Breakfasts
Intermediate Workouts
No Space, No Equipment, No Problem: Our 20-Minute Apartment Workout
Holiday
50+ Ways The Elf on the Shelf Shows His Healthy, Fit Side
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Hogwarts-Inspired Collection Will Take Your Athleisure Game to Mythical Heights

Every fitness-lover knows you get a little pep in your step when you don brand new gear for a workout. If you're a Harry Potter fan, that pep may turn into a hop, skip, or jump when you see athleisure brand Black Milk Clothing's upcoming line.

Drawing on everyone's favourite mythical boarding school, the Australian brand is releasing an entire collection dedicated to each house under the moniker "Team Hogwarts". So, whether you're Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin, you'll be able to snag anything from a pair of leggings emblazoned with your house name to a pullover with your crest proudly displayed.

Until the line's release on Dec. 19 though, we'll all just have to settle for poring over the following images of the gorgeous collection.

Related
You'll Be Han Swole-O When You Wear This Star Wars-Style Activewear to the Gym
This Hogwarts-Inspired Collection Will Take Your Athleisure Game to Mythical Heights
This Hogwarts-Inspired Collection Will Take Your Athleisure Game to Mythical Heights
This Hogwarts-Inspired Collection Will Take Your Athleisure Game to Mythical Heights
This Hogwarts-Inspired Collection Will Take Your Athleisure Game to Mythical Heights
This Hogwarts-Inspired Collection Will Take Your Athleisure Game to Mythical Heights
This Hogwarts-Inspired Collection Will Take Your Athleisure Game to Mythical Heights
This Hogwarts-Inspired Collection Will Take Your Athleisure Game to Mythical Heights
This Hogwarts-Inspired Collection Will Take Your Athleisure Game to Mythical Heights
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
AthleisureFitness GearWorkoutsHarry PotterWorkout Clothes
Fitness Gear
Meet Girlfriend Collective, the Best Activewear Brand You Don't Know About
by Avery Johnson
Sexy Harry Potter Guy Boudoir Shoot
Harry Potter
This Sexy Harry Potter Photo Shoot Is Hotter Than the Goblet of Fire
by Macy Cate Williams
DIY Weasley Sweater Wine Bottle Cozy
Harry Potter
This Weasley Sweater Wine Cozy DIY Is the PERFECT Gift For Harry Potter Lovers
by Hilary White
Spin Class Gifts
Fitness Gear
11 Cycling Gifts For Girls Who Love to Tap It Back
by Macy Cate Williams
The Best Laundry Detergent For Workout Clothes
Fitness Gear
Tried and Tested: The Best Laundry Detergent For Your Fitness Gear
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds