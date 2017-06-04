This Blogger Doesn't Give a Sh*t What You Think About Her Belly Outline

One body positive blogger wants you to embrace your "tummy outline" this Summer. In a recent Instagram post, @_selfloveclub_ proudly flaunts her fuller figure in a form-fitting skirt that shows off her curves. "Cheers to a summer of rocking clothing that give you a visible tummy outline," she declared. "Cheers to not giving a sh*t what people think about your body or the way you dress.

The self proclaimed self-love activist also encouraged her followers to embrace their figure and wear clothing that makes them feel confident. "Cheers to embracing what we've been told not to wear because it doesn't "flatter our body type". Cheers to living free of judgement, reservations, and inhibitions."

While many of us (myself included) are probably working hard towards our Summer beach body goals, her empowering message is a great reminder to love oneself as is, too. "Bellies are cute and worth showing off," she wrote. Now excuse me while I take a moment to embrace my tummy outline, too!