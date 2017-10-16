Britney Spears's Favorite Sneaker
These Are the Sneakers You've Been Seeing Britney Spears Wear All Year
When she's not barefoot in a handstand or wearing heels on stage, chances are you'll spot Britney Spears wearing her bright teal and aqua Hoka One One sneakers. Sticking to her signature look at all times (typically short shorts, a sports bra, and her Hokas), she's weight training, hiking, dancing, and flowing through some Vinyasas, all in style.
