If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
Beyond the Lattes: 30+ Healthy Pumpkin Spice Treats, Snacks, and Foods
If You've Always Wanted to Try Running, Read This
These Are the Sneakers You've Been Seeing Britney Spears Wear All Year

When she's not barefoot in a handstand or wearing heels on stage, chances are you'll spot Britney Spears wearing her bright teal and aqua Hoka One One sneakers. Sticking to her signature look at all times (typically short shorts, a sports bra, and her Hokas), she's weight training, hiking, dancing, and flowing through some Vinyasas, all in style.

We Think Britney's New Life Motto Is "It's Fitness, B*tch"
