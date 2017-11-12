 Skip Nav
Over 30 Perfect Fitness Gifts You'll Be Obsessed With — All Under $20

Don't freak out (or do, whatever your style is), but these gifts — from fitness equipment to stylish activewear — are all $20 or less. Seriously, it's insane how good of a deal these products are, and each and every item is practical and useful and will be so appreciated when received as a holiday gift. It will be hard to not take home every single thing on this list as something for yourself, but we won't judge you if this turns into a little bit of personal shopping.

Etsy Sport Tops
Etsy Womens Funny Gym Shirt/Funny Workout Shirt/Womens Fitness Shirt/Womens Funny Workout/Racer Back Gym
$17.99
from Etsy
Buy Now See more Etsy Sport Tops
Target Tumblers & Water Glasses
S'ip by S'well® 10oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle - Little Lilac
$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Tumblers & Water Glasses
Gaiam
Sol Natural Cork Yoga Block 45967
$16.95
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Gaiam Activewear
Ouai
Dry Shampoo Foam
$12
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Ouai Dry Hair Shampoo
aerie
Chill High Waisted Legging
$24.95 $17.21
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie Activewear
Saks Fifth Avenue Cups & Mugs
ban.do Looking Good Feeling Good Work It Out Water Bottle
$20
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Cups & Mugs
Fitlosophy "Goal Getter" Journal
$17
from getfitbook.com
Buy Now
Ivy Park
Sport Bra
$36 $20
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Sport Bras & Underwear
Tarte
Limited-Edition Gym Bag Grabs Athleisure Essentials
$29 $19
from Tarte Cosmetics
Buy Now See more Tarte Makeup
Nike
6-pk. Printed Headbands
$10 $7.99
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Nike Hair Accessories
C9 Neoprene Hand Weight
$4
from target.com
Buy Now
Target Activewear Pants
Velvet Rose Women's Printed Run Tight - Dark Blue
$34.99 $10.48
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Activewear Pants
Tune Up Fitness Therapy Ball Plus Pair in Tote
$15
from tuneupfitness.com
Buy Now
Body Glide For Her Anti Chafe Moisturizing Balm
$7
from target.com
Buy Now
TJ Maxx Women's Fashion
Quartz Turquoise Yoga Mat
$19.99 $15
from TJ Maxx
Buy Now See more TJ Maxx Women's Fashion
Nike
Lightweight Fitness Armband 2.0
$20
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Nike Tech Accessories
Old Navy
Performance Muscle Tank for Women
$14.94 $9.97
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Sport Tops
Backcountry.com Bags
Nuun Nuun Vitamins Tube
$6.99
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now See more Backcountry.com Bags
Tennis Shoe Necklace
$18
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Forever 21
High Impact - Sports Bra
$17.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sport Bras & Underwear
Ulta Beauty Products
Dr. Teals Pure Epsom Salt Soaking Solution with Coconut Oil
$5.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Beauty Products
Champion
Women's Mesh Tank Top
$16.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Champion Sport Tops
Swimoutlet Intimates
Hickies Elastic Shoelaces Multi Colors - 8122773
$14.99
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Swimoutlet Intimates
Goodwipes Body Wipes
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Gaiam
Restore Muscle Therapy 18" Foam Roller
$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Gaiam Beauty Products
Old Navy
High-Rise Cut-Out Yoga Crops for Women
$19.99
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Activewear Pants
E.L.F. Cosmetics Active Post-Workout Cool Down Mist
$8
from elfcosmetics.com
Buy Now
Puma
No Show Striped Socks, 3-Pack
$12 $3.98
from Off 5th
Buy Now See more Puma Activewear
Target Sport Bras & Underwear
Love. Life. Live Love Life Live - Women's Strappy Sport Bra - Dark Blue/Coral Floral Print
$32.99 $9.88
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Sport Bras & Underwear
Nordstrom Rack Maternity Clothes
The Balance Collection Pool Party Printed Yoga Mat
$37.50 $12.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Maternity Clothes
Swimoutlet Activewear
Manduka UnfoLD Yoga Strap 6' 8120399
$12
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Swimoutlet Activewear
The Republic of Tea Sip and Be Merry Holiday Gift
$11
from republicoftea.com
Buy Now
