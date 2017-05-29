 Skip Nav
Comedian Luisa Omielan Talks About Thigh Gap | Video

You've Never Laughed This Hard About Thigh Gaps Before

Meet Luisa Omielan and remember her name, because when you're feeling down about your jeans feeling a little snug or inhaling that entire batch of brownies you just baked, you'll want to watch this video over and over again. This London comedian preaching the truth about body image, Beyoncé, and thigh gaps is all too real — you'll totally relate. And the end is the absolute best part! Just note that there's a little language that's NSFW.

This Body-Positive Yogi Will Banish Your Perceptions About the Typical "Yoga Body"

This post was originally published on Sept. 4, 2015.
