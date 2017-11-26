Get Ready For a Dreamy Soak With This DIY Lush Bath Bomb

 Skip Nav
Nothing helps you unwind after a crazy day like long, warm bath. A nice long soak can help you sleep better, too. Add this DIY bath bomb, inspired by the extremely popular Lush product, to your tub to help you get ready for bed. The scent of lavender and chamomile will wash calmly over you, while soothing jojoba oil moisturizes your skin. Treat yourself to a little relaxation, or give it as a gift to help someone you love find a little peace. Sweet dreams.

Ingredients

  1. 2 1/2 tablespoons jojoba oil
  2. 1 1/2 teaspoons rose petal witch hazel
  3. 50 drops lavender essential oil
  4. 30 drops Roman chamomile essential oil
  5. 1 cup baking soda
  6. 1/2 cup citric acid
  7. 1/2 cup fine sea salt
  8. 1/2 cup arrowroot powder
  9. 1 tablespoon spirulina powder
  10. 1 teaspoon lavender buds
  11. 1 teaspoon chamomile buds

Directions

  1. In a mixing bowl, mix the jojoba oil, witch hazel, and essential oils.
  2. In a separate large mixing bowl, whisk together the baking soda, citric acid, sea salt, arrowroot, and spirulina powder. Break up any lumps with your fingers.
  3. Slowly add the wet ingredients into the dry and mix with your hands until the liquid is evenly distributed — it should look like wet sand. Use a bath bomb mold or plastic fillable ornament to make the bombs.
  4. Place 1/4 teaspoon of lavender buds into one half of the mold and 1/4 teaspoon of chamomile buds into the other half. Press the mixture firmly into each half of the mold then close the mold. Repeat the process until you have four bath bombs. Transfer the molds into the freezer for 1 hour to set.
  5. Once frozen, remove from the molds and allow them to air-dry overnight before packing them up. Drop into a warm bath and enjoy a restful therapeutic escape.

Information

Yield
3 bath bombs
Cook Time
2 hours
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kyle Hartman
