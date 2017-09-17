Get a Restful Night's Sleep With This DIY Lush Sleepy Body Lotion

 Skip Nav
If you have trouble winding down when it comes time for bed, you're not alone. Whip up this DIY sleepy body lotion, filled with calming lavender and ylang-ylang oil extracts, for a little peace of mind. Apply before bedtime for a relaxing (and moisturizing) night's sleep!

Ingredients

  1. 3 tablespoons almond oil
  2. 1 tablespoon jojoba oil
  3. 2 teaspoons cocoa butter
  4. 2 teaspoons beeswax pellets
  5. 20 drops lavender essential oil
  6. 15 drops ylang-ylang essential oil
  7. 1/4 cup vegetable glycerin
  8. 1/4 cup distilled water
  9. 25 drops natural purple food coloring

Directions

  1. Before beginning, wash all containers and equipment thoroughly and sanitize in boiling water.
  2. Place a heatproof glass bowl over a pot of simmering water and add almond oil, jojoba oil, cocoa butter, and beeswax. Heat until melted and pour into a small glass container. Stir in lavender and ylang-ylang oils.
  3. Add glycerin and mix with an immersion blender until smooth and creamy. Add food coloring to water and, with blender running, slowly add to oil mixture in a thin stream. Continue blending until lotion is completely emulsified.
  4. Transfer to a covered glass jar and store in refrigerator.

Information

Yield
1 4 oz. jar
Cook Time
30 minutes
