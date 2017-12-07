DIY Peppermint Whipped Soap
This Soft and Fluffy Peppermint Whipped Soap Makes a Great Gift
If you've never used whipped soap before, you're in for a treat. Not only is it soft and fluffy, but it's versatile, too. This recipe is made with gentle vegetable-based ingredients, making it perfect to use as hand soap, shaving cream, or face wash. Make a big batch and give as DIY gifts so your family and friends can enjoy smooth skin and a refreshing peppermint aroma.
From Mona Zavosh
Ingredients
- 3 ounces castile bar soap
- 1 cup filtered water
- 1/2 cup cocoa butter, melted
- 1/4 cup coconut oil
- 1 teaspoon vegetable glycerin
- 30-40 drops peppermint essential oil
- 1 teaspoon natural red food coloring
Directions
- Grate 3 ounces of castile soap, combine with filtered water into a bowl, and set over a pot of simmering water. Simmer until the soap is melted, then remove from heat.
- In a separate bowl, mix the the cocoa butter and coconut oil. Place bowl into the fridge for 5 minutes to cool. Once cool, remove from the fridge and whip with an electric mixer until you have soft peaks, for about 5 minutes. Add the peppermint oil and vegetable glycerin and whip to combine.
- Slowly pour in the soap mixture and whip until the mixture resembles whipped cream. Remove half of the soap and place into one side of a disposable pastry bag. Add the natural food coloring to the remaining soap and whip to combine.
- Transfer the red soap into the other side of the pastry bag. Cut off the tip of the pastry bag and pipe into the prepared mason jars. Seal the jars and tie with a ribbon if giving as a gift.
Information
- Yield
- 2 16-ounce jars
- Cook Time
- 1 hour
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kyle Hartman