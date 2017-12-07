 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Soft and Fluffy Peppermint Whipped Soap Makes a Great Gift
Healthy Recipes
2-Ingredient Chocolate Chip Banana Ice Cream Bites
Burpees
Despise Burpees? Do These 5 Exercises That Are Just as Effective
Workouts
You Don't Need a Gym For This 2-Week Workout Plan

DIY Peppermint Whipped Soap

This Soft and Fluffy Peppermint Whipped Soap Makes a Great Gift

If you've never used whipped soap before, you're in for a treat. Not only is it soft and fluffy, but it's versatile, too. This recipe is made with gentle vegetable-based ingredients, making it perfect to use as hand soap, shaving cream, or face wash. Make a big batch and give as DIY gifts so your family and friends can enjoy smooth skin and a refreshing peppermint aroma.

Related
Get Ready For a Dreamy Soak With This DIY Lush Bath Bomb
DIY Peppermint Whipped Soap

DIY Peppermint Whipped Soap

DIY Peppermint Whipped Soap

Ingredients

  1. 3 ounces castile bar soap
  2. 1 cup filtered water
  3. 1/2 cup cocoa butter, melted
  4. 1/4 cup coconut oil
  5. 1 teaspoon vegetable glycerin
  6. 30-40 drops peppermint essential oil
  7. 1 teaspoon natural red food coloring

Directions

  1. Grate 3 ounces of castile soap, combine with filtered water into a bowl, and set over a pot of simmering water. Simmer until the soap is melted, then remove from heat.
  2. In a separate bowl, mix the the cocoa butter and coconut oil. Place bowl into the fridge for 5 minutes to cool. Once cool, remove from the fridge and whip with an electric mixer until you have soft peaks, for about 5 minutes. Add the peppermint oil and vegetable glycerin and whip to combine.
  3. Slowly pour in the soap mixture and whip until the mixture resembles whipped cream. Remove half of the soap and place into one side of a disposable pastry bag. Add the natural food coloring to the remaining soap and whip to combine.
  4. Transfer the red soap into the other side of the pastry bag. Cut off the tip of the pastry bag and pipe into the prepared mason jars. Seal the jars and tie with a ribbon if giving as a gift.

Information

Yield
2 16-ounce jars
Cook Time
1 hour
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kyle Hartman
Join the conversation
DIY GiftsGlowHealthy LivingEssential OilsPeppermintHolidayDIY
Holiday For Kids
10 Holiday Crafts For Kids That Will Even Get Parents Excited For Christmas Break
by Kate McKenna
Iced Golden Milk Recipe
Glow
Your New Recovery Drink: Iced Golden Milk
by Susi May
Easy Old Home Updates
Decorating Tips
15 Easy Ways to Make an Old Home Look Like New
by Amy Daniewicz
Vegan Pumpkin Macaroni and Cheese
Glow
Vegan Pumpkin Mac and Cheese Is the Ultimate Fall Comfort Food
by Megan Lutz
Home Alone's Old Man Marley
Holiday Entertainment
Home Alone Is Actually a Tragic Story About a Man Who Can't Spend the Holidays With His Family
by Maggie Panos
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds