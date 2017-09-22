 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Want to Lose Weight, This Is the Smoothie Formula to Use
Healthy Eating Tips
Are Steel-Cut Oats That Much Healthier Than Rolled Oats?
Funny Fitness
10 Things to Never Say to a Healthy Eater

Daiya Pumpkin Dairy-Free Cheesecake

Sprint to Your Grocery Store For Daiya's Vegan, Gluten-Free, Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin lovers of all dietary restrictions shall rejoice upon hearing this glorious news: Daiya's (absolutely delicious) Pumpkin Spice "Cheezcake" is dairy-free, gluten-free, peanut-free, vegan, coconut-based, and 1,000 percent delectable.

The creamy, decadent texture and uncanny resemblance to its dairy-laden inspiration (i.e., an actual cheesecake) earned this vegan variety exceptionally high marks from our taste testers, and not one single bite of Pumpkin Spice was left over from our taste test (read: we polished off an entire cheesecake in under 30 minutes). Here's what people had to say:

Related
Beyond the Lattes: 30+ Healthy Pumpkin Spice Treats, Snacks, and Foods
  • OMG, YES.
  • This is real!!
  • F*ck yes!!!
  • Delicious!
  • Tastes like pumpkin pie!
  • Wow, wow, wow.


Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Dominique Astorino
Join the conversation
PumpkinHealthy DessertsDaiyaPumpkin SpiceDairy-FreeHealthy LivingVeganGluten-FreeFallHalloween
Join The Conversation
Budget Tips
by Nicole Yi
Town Won't Let Kids Older Than 16 Trick or Treat
Parenting
by Murphy Moroney
Why Halloween at Disneyland Is the Best
Disney
36 Reasons You Should Stay FAR AWAY From Disneyland During Halloween Time
by Macy Cate Williams
Disney's Happiest Haunts Tour
Disney
If You Love Disneyland During Halloween Time, the Happiest Haunts Tour Was Made For You
by Nicole Yi
Halloween Costumes With Hoop Earrings
Halloween
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds