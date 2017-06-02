 Skip Nav
In 1 Month, This Woman Shrunk Her Belly by Eating More
Forget the 80/20 Rule! This Trainer Says to Follow the 90/10 Rule to Lose Weight
How to Eat If You're Trying to Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian
Strong Abs Start With This 7-Minute Workout

Eat More Lose Weight | Instagram

In 1 Month, This Woman Shrunk Her Belly by Eating More

Well this pic says it all. Tell me again that I can't eat the pizza. Or the donut. Or the cheese. Or the pasta. I say YES PLEASE. Everything in moderation. Love my fruits and veggies too, and lots of protein. Feels good to eat more and keep losing. Eat strict, not restricted. 🍇🥓🍔🍩🥕🧀🍎🍞🍕@themacrocoach #macros #broketheplateau #macrodieting #eatstrictnotrestricted #keepgoing #weightlossjourney #onmyway #goalinsight #goaldigger

A post shared by Erika Calhoun (@erika_nine_cow_woman) on

Restricting your calories and saying no to the foods you crave is a miserable existence. But many women think that's the only way it's possible to lose weight. These one-month transformation photos from Beachbody coach Erika Calhoun prove that theory completely wrong. She doesn't live without and says, "Tell me again that I can't eat the pizza. Or the donut. Or the cheese. Or the pasta. I say YES PLEASE. Everything in moderation."

This Macro-Counting Formula For Weight Loss Is the Tool We've Been Missing

Of course she's not just eating pizza and donuts. Erika eats tons of fruits and veggies, and protein, too. But what's crazy is she says, that it "feels good to eat more and keep losing. Eat strict, not restricted." So go ahead and enjoy chocolate, wine, ice cream, and french fries — just don't overdo it! Eat healthy most of the time. And just like the founder of Beachbody's 21 Day Fix, Autumn Calabrese says "I know a lot of people say 80/20, but if you're really trying to lose weight then 90 percent of the time you need to be eating healthy, clean food in the proper portions."

