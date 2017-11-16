 Skip Nav
Fab Fitness Gifts Under $50 (For Every Fit Lady on Your List)
Fab Fitness Gifts Under $50 (For Every Fit Lady on Your List)

The holidays are here, and while your wallet might be trembling in terror, we've got you covered: affordable fitness gifts under $50. The best part is these products are so amazing, no one would ever guess they were budget finds. Pick from favorite brands like Lululemon, Nike, and Adidas, or discover some under-the-radar brands with beautiful gifts for the fitness queen in your life.

Groove Silicone Rings
$30
from groovelife.co
Fitness Queen Tank
$20
from lookhuman.com
Swell
S'Well 'Hand Painted Satin Collection' Water Bottle
$35
from Nordstrom
Zara Contrasts Sole Sneakers
$50
from zara.com
Tone It Up Bombshell Kettlebell
$30
from my.toneitup.com
Lululemon Sweaty or Not Kit
$48
from shop.lululemon.com
NOW
Real Bamboo Ultrasonic Oil Diffuser 8139559
$43.95
from Swimoutlet
Trigger Point GRID Foam Roller
$40
from tptherapy.com
Vega Protein and Greens Vanilla Protein Powder
$25
from target.com
Klorane
Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk, 150ml - Colorless
$20
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Lululemon Vinyasa Scarf
$48
from shop.lululemon.com
Yuni Beauty Healthy Actives Gift Set
$40
from yunibeauty.com
Way of Will Post-Training Massage Oil
$28
from wayofwill.com
Kayla Itsines Ankle Weights
$23
from kaylaitsines.com
Title Classic Leather Super Bag Gloves
$20
from titleboxing.com
