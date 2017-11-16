Fitness Gifts Under $50
Fab Fitness Gifts Under $50 (For Every Fit Lady on Your List)
The holidays are here, and while your wallet might be trembling in terror, we've got you covered: affordable fitness gifts under $50. The best part is these products are so amazing, no one would ever guess they were budget finds. Pick from favorite brands like Lululemon, Nike, and Adidas, or discover some under-the-radar brands with beautiful gifts for the fitness queen in your life.
S'Well 'Hand Painted Satin Collection' Water Bottle
$35
from Nordstrom
Real Bamboo Ultrasonic Oil Diffuser 8139559
$43.95
from Swimoutlet
Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk, 150ml - Colorless
$20
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
