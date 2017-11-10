25 Perfect (and Practical) Gifts For the Fitness-Lover in Your Life

The time is nigh: whether you're overly excited for the holidays or can't believe we're talking about it already, it's never too early to think about gifting. Better to be prepared, right?

We're helping take the guesswork out of this year's holiday shopping by rounding up a combination of our favorite products and adorable items that are atop our wish lists. From staples every fit woman should have to sweet treats they'd be thrilled to receive, these gifts are practical and fun and encourage that healthy lifestyle they love so much. Let's get gifting!