25 Perfect (and Practical) Gifts For the Fitness-Lover in Your Life

The time is nigh: whether you're overly excited for the holidays or can't believe we're talking about it already, it's never too early to think about gifting. Better to be prepared, right?

We're helping take the guesswork out of this year's holiday shopping by rounding up a combination of our favorite products and adorable items that are atop our wish lists. From staples every fit woman should have to sweet treats they'd be thrilled to receive, these gifts are practical and fun and encourage that healthy lifestyle they love so much. Let's get gifting!

Nike Free RN Flyknit Running Shoes
$130
from dickssportinggoods.com
Buy Now
Corkcicle 16oz Canteen
$30
from corkcicle.com
Buy Now
Insignia Collection
Sterling Silver Dumbbell Pendant Necklace
$175 $70
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Insignia Collection Necklaces
Read Between the Lines "No Sweat" Pullover
$58
from readbetweenthelines.com
Buy Now
Sol and Selene Flex Gym Bag
$110
from solandselene.com
Buy Now
Fitlosophy "Goal Getter" Fitspiration Journal
$17
from getfitbook.com
Buy Now
Fitbit
Flex 2 Fitness Wristband
$59.95
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Fitbit Jewelry
Oster Blend-N-Go MyBlend Blender
$20
from oster.com
Buy Now
Alex and Ani "It's Not a Sprint" Charm Bangle
$20
from alexandani.com
Buy Now
Tone It Up Resistance Bands
$18
from my.toneitup.com
Buy Now
First Place Competition Kettlebell
$58
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Lululemon Wunder Under Pant (Hi-Rise)
$98
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
shopbop.com Gifts
ban.do Work It Out Water Bottle
$20
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Gifts
Gaiam Classic Balance Ball
$22
from gaiam.com
Buy Now
Aloha Collection Mid-Size Namaste Wet-Dry Bag
$34
from aloha-collection.com
Buy Now
X Training Pink Rubber Hex Aerobic Dumbbell Set Singles
$100
from xtrainingequipment.com
Buy Now
Manduka Prolite Opalescent Yoga Mat
$98
from manduka.com
Buy Now
Perfect Fit Vanilla Protein Powder
$49
from myperfectfit.com
Buy Now
Fitness Charm Bracelet
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Puppies Make Me Happy "Savasana" Tank
$30
from puppiesmakemehappy.com
Buy Now
Kayla Itsines Foam Roller
$29
from kaylaitsines.com
Buy Now
Bandier Women's Fashion
Stretch Athleisure Spray Travel Size (3.38oz)
$9
from Bandier
Buy Now See more Bandier Women's Fashion
Gaiam
Restore MultiGrip Stretch Strap - 8122206
$12.95
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Gaiam Home & Living
Nike
Dry Cushion No-Show Training Socks (3 Pair)
$18
from Nike
Buy Now See more Nike Socks
shopbop.com Hair Accessories
Kitsch Neon Hair Tie Kan
$50 $20
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Hair Accessories
Gifts For WomenActivewearFitness GiftsWorkoutsGift GuideHolidayWorkout Clothes
