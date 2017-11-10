Gifts For Fitness-Lovers
25 Perfect (and Practical) Gifts For the Fitness-Lover in Your Life
The time is nigh: whether you're overly excited for the holidays or can't believe we're talking about it already, it's never too early to think about gifting. Better to be prepared, right?
We're helping take the guesswork out of this year's holiday shopping by rounding up a combination of our favorite products and adorable items that are atop our wish lists. From staples every fit woman should have to sweet treats they'd be thrilled to receive, these gifts are practical and fun and encourage that healthy lifestyle they love so much. Let's get gifting!
Sterling Silver Dumbbell Pendant Necklace
$175 $70
from Kohl's
ban.do Work It Out Water Bottle
$20
from shopbop.com
Stretch Athleisure Spray Travel Size (3.38oz)
$9
from Bandier
Restore MultiGrip Stretch Strap - 8122206
$12.95
from Swimoutlet
Kitsch Neon Hair Tie Kan
$50 $20
from shopbop.com
