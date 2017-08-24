Winter Might Be Here, but This Game of Thrones Finale Workout Will Heat Things Up

Winter might be here, but this partner workout will generate some heat in your body, so grab your favorite Game of Thrones viewing buddy and get ready to sweat. Call upon the fiercest characters like Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, and the Hound to get you motivated — and let's hope not all of these prophecies come true! From lunges to oblique crunches to burpees, you'll do all kinds of exercises that will tone you up and make you feel as invincible as Arya Stark. Maybe by the time you're done, Jon will have finally decided to confess his love for Daenerys.

On Genevieve: Heroine Sport top and Goldsheep tights

On Brittany: Varley outfit

APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs) shoes

Yeti Yoga mats

