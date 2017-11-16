Gifts For Studio Fitness
On-Trend, Swoon-Worthy Gifts For Your Favorite Studio Addict
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
On-Trend, Swoon-Worthy Gifts For Your Favorite Studio Addict
If your best friend, sister, or girlfriend is constantly running from cardio boxing to ballet barre to "Best Butt Ever" to SoulCycle (and then to a class you've never even heard of like Speedplay or Rise Nation), then you've come to the right place; we've got essential gifts for your very active, very trendy fitness lover. From stylish kicks to necessary post-workout recovery, there's a perfect gift at every price point.
High-Rise Cut-Out Yoga Crops for Women
$19
from Old Navy
ban.do Pizza Work It Out Water Bottle
$20
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Dipped Warmup Legging
$95
from Outdoor Voices
Sport Care Set - White
$29
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Hydaway Collapsible Bottle
$19.95
APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Phantom Sneakers
$165
from shopbop.com
limited-edition no shower happy hour athleisure essentials SPF
$34 $22
from Tarte Cosmetics
ULTRACOR Ultra Lux Knockout Print Leggings
$185
from Carbon38
Moto High-Waist Sport Leggings
$114
Women's Toesox Bellarina Full Toe Gripper Socks
$16
High-Rise Performance Leggings w/ Mesh
$120
Glass Water Bottle, Spiked Tutu, 500 mL
$40
0previous images
2more images