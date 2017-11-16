 Skip Nav
On-Trend, Swoon-Worthy Gifts For Your Favorite Studio Addict
On-Trend, Swoon-Worthy Gifts For Your Favorite Studio Addict

If your best friend, sister, or girlfriend is constantly running from cardio boxing to ballet barre to "Best Butt Ever" to SoulCycle (and then to a class you've never even heard of like Speedplay or Rise Nation), then you've come to the right place; we've got essential gifts for your very active, very trendy fitness lover. From stylish kicks to necessary post-workout recovery, there's a perfect gift at every price point.

Old Navy
High-Rise Cut-Out Yoga Crops for Women
$19
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Activewear Pants
Fitlosophy "Goal Getter" Journal
$17
from getfitbook.com
Buy Now
Saks Fifth Avenue Home & Living
ban.do Pizza Work It Out Water Bottle
$20
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Home & Living
Tracksmith Brighton Base Layer
$85
from tracksmith.com
Buy Now
Fitbit Charge 2
$160
from fitbit.com
Buy Now
York The Henry Shoe
$110
from yorkathleticsmfg.com
Buy Now
Outdoor Voices
Dipped Warmup Legging
$95
from Outdoor Voices
Buy Now See more Outdoor Voices Activewear
Nike
Women's Lunarglide 9 X-Plore Running Shoe
$130
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
The Laundress
Sport Care Set - White
$29
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more The Laundress Candles
Lou & Grey Form Stripe Streeeetch Crop Top
$50
from louandgrey.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Tabletop
Hydaway Collapsible Bottle
$19.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Tabletop
Lululemon Like Nothing 7/8 Tight
$128
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Aloha Collection Mid-Size Namaste Wet-Dry Bag
$34
from aloha-collection.com
Buy Now
APL Athletic Propulsion Labs
APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Phantom Sneakers
$165
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more APL Athletic Propulsion Labs Athletic Shoes
Lululemon Align Pant II
$98
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Tarte
limited-edition no shower happy hour athleisure essentials SPF
$34 $22
from Tarte Cosmetics
Buy Now See more Tarte Beauty Products
Carbon38 Activewear
ULTRACOR Ultra Lux Knockout Print Leggings
$185
from Carbon38
Buy Now See more Carbon38 Activewear
Title Classic Leather Super Bag Gloves
$30
from titleboxing.com
Buy Now
Lululemon Free To Be Tranquil Bra
$52
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Perfect Fit Vanilla Protein Packets
$21
from my.toneitup.com
Buy Now
Alo Yoga
Moto High-Waist Sport Leggings
$114
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Alo Yoga Activewear Pants
ThirdLove Seamless Thong 3-Pack
$30
from thirdlove.com
Buy Now
Adidas Performer High-Rise Tights
$60
from adidas.com
Buy Now
Outdoor Voices
Athena Crop
$50
from Outdoor Voices
Buy Now See more Outdoor Voices Activewear
Nordstrom Socks
Women's Toesox Bellarina Full Toe Gripper Socks
$16
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Socks
Alo Yoga
High-Rise Performance Leggings w/ Mesh
$120
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Alo Yoga Leggings
Second Skin Apparel Women's Training Tank
$25
from secondskin.com
Buy Now
Girlfriend Collective Mid Rise 3/4 Legging
$58
from girlfriend.com
Buy Now
BKR
Glass Water Bottle, Spiked Tutu, 500 mL
$40
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more BKR Bath Accessories
Kayla Itsines Foam Roller
$29
from kaylaitsines.com
Buy Now
Goldsheep Rosé All Day Legging
$98
from goldsheepclothing.com
Buy Now
Crossbar "The Champions" Hat
$25
from crossbarclothing.com
Buy Now
