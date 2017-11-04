 Skip Nav
60+ of the Best Running Gifts For Women, Starting at $6

Whether it's our mom, cousin, sister, friend, coworker, boss, or neighbor, nearly all of us have a runner in our lives. Celebrate them this season with a a gift that honors their favorite pastime: logging miles and destroying expensive shoes by pounding the pavement repeatedly day after day. From inexpensive stocking stuffers to luxe gifts for a special someone, we've got something they're going to love. Ahead you'll find gear, memorabilia, shoes, and activewear that are all specifically designed for your favorite runner.

Lululemon Speed Up Tight Full-On Luxtreme
$108
Buy Now
Hyperice Viper VG1 Electric Fitness Roller
$200
Buy Now
Body Glide For Her Anti Chafe Moisturizing Balm
$7
Buy Now
A Runner's Morning Coffee Mug
$19
Buy Now
Tracksmith Waite Windbreaker
$168
Buy Now
Sagely Naturals Hemp CBD Cream Relief & Recovery
$36
Buy Now
She Believed She Could Medal Hanger
$29
Buy Now
Believe Training Journal (Lavender Edition)
$8
Buy Now
Tracksmith Van Cortlandt Long Sleeve
$72
Buy Now
Tennis Shoe Necklace
$18
Buy Now
Fitlosophy This Is My Happy Hour Tank
$25
Buy Now
Lululemon Run All Day Backpack
$118
Buy Now
Surya Spa Muscle Relief Ayurvedic Bath Soak
$35
Buy Now
Run Now Wine Later Tank
$24
Buy Now
Coffee Run Brunch Mug
$12
Buy Now
Way of Will Foot and Shoe Deodorant
$19
Buy Now
Will Run For Beer Keychain
$17
Buy Now
Lululemon Enlite Bra
$98
Buy Now
Lululemon Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Crew
$78
Buy Now
"Then I Eat The Donuts" Runner Coffee Mug
$12
Buy Now
Tracksmith Bell Lap Top
$64
Buy Now
Vi AI Personal Trainer Headphones
$200
Buy Now
