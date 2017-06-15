Greek Yogurt: An Easy Way to Add Protein to Your Next Pasta Dish

It's sad but true: if you're on a weight-loss plan, pasta can't be an everyday occurrence. However, it is possible to serve a better bowl of pasta offering the nutrition your body needs (and craves) without tasting "healthy" — and this recipe is proof.

A heaping helping of this homemade tangy Greek-yogurt pasta sauce will remind you of your favorite vodka sauce with only a fraction of the calories and none of the preservatives. Even better, each serving of this creamy and comforting spaghetti offers over 20 grams of protein and 56 percent of your recommended daily fiber! If you're looking to enjoy leftovers, be sure to set a portion aside. Everyone will be looking for seconds; it's that good.