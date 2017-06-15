 Skip Nav
Greek-Yogurt Pasta Sauce

Greek Yogurt: An Easy Way to Add Protein to Your Next Pasta Dish

It's sad but true: if you're on a weight-loss plan, pasta can't be an everyday occurrence. However, it is possible to serve a better bowl of pasta offering the nutrition your body needs (and craves) without tasting "healthy" — and this recipe is proof.

A heaping helping of this homemade tangy Greek-yogurt pasta sauce will remind you of your favorite vodka sauce with only a fraction of the calories and none of the preservatives. Even better, each serving of this creamy and comforting spaghetti offers over 20 grams of protein and 56 percent of your recommended daily fiber! If you're looking to enjoy leftovers, be sure to set a portion aside. Everyone will be looking for seconds; it's that good.

Notes

I used Fage Total 2% Greek Yogurt, but your favorite brand of plain Greek yogurt will work.

Ingredients

  1. 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  2. 3 cloves garlic, minced
  3. 1 yellow onion, diced
  4. 2 teaspoons red pepper flakes
  5. 1 28-ounce can high-quality crushed tomatoes
  6. 1 pound whole-wheat spaghetti
  7. 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
  8. 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, for garnish
  9. Fresh basil, for garnish

Directions

  1. Heat olive oil over medium-high heat for 2 minutes. Add garlic and onion, and cook for 4 to 5 minutes. Add red pepper flakes, and cook for an additional minute.
  2. Add crushed tomatoes, and bring to a boil. Cover, and turn heat down to simmer for 15 to 20 minutes.
  3. While the sauce is simmering, cook spaghetti according to directions.
  4. Add the cooked pasta to the sauce, add the Greek yogurt, and mix well, until all is combined.
  5. Plate your pasta, and garnish with 2 tablespoons parmesan cheese, basil, and extra red pepper flakes if you wish!

Information

Category
Main Dishes
Yield
5 servings

Nutrition

Calories per serving
460
celynps celynps 2 years

great idea! never thought to use greek yoghurt in pasta!

